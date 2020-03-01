Thursday, Feb. 13
At 6:28 a.m., Clayton County deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Osterdock Road near Lace Avenue. Deputies determined that Todd Strader, of Colesburg, was traveling Northbound on Osterdock Road when he lost control due to icy road surface conditions. His 2005 Chevrolet Colorado entered the ditch and overturned causing $6,000 damage. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Guttenberg Ambulance and Guttenberg Fire Department.
At 11:54 a.m., deputies along with the Monona Police Department, Monona Fire Department and Monona Ambulance responded to a dump truck vs train accident on North Page Street in Monona. Deputies determined that Michael Egan of Monona was operating a 2018 Freightliner owned by the City of Monona. Egan was conducting snow removal operations near the railroad track when he was struck by a eastbound train owned by CP Rail. Egan was extricated from the truck by the Monona Fire Department and transported to Crossing Rivers Health where he was later transferred to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse for serious injuries. Egan was cited for Failure to properly stop at a railroad crossing.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Deputies arrested Michael Troendle, 23, of Waterville, on a Clayton County warrant for probation violation. Troendle was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $3,500 bond.
At 8:35 p.m., deputies took a report from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office of an assault that had taken place in Clayton County. Deputies conducted an investigation and charged Steven Burr, 36, of McGregor, with domestic abuse assault — impeding airflow, a Class D Felony. Burr was arrested on Feb. 16 and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 bond.
Sunday, Feb. 16
At 4:01 a.m., deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 52 near 205th Street. Deputies came into contact with Andrey Shirbroun, 20, of Farmersburg. Deputies observed signs of impairment. Upon further investigation, Shirbroun was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated.
At 5:28 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street and Niagara Street in Garnavillo. Deputies determined that a 2016 Ford Focus operated by Evan Armstead of Waukon was southbound on Main Street when the driver of the vehicle fell asleep causing the vehicle to cross the roadway and strike a parked 2011 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Owen Collins of Elkader. No injuries were reported. Armstead’s vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 damage. Collins’ vehicle sustained approximately $6,000 damage. Armstead was cited for failure to maintain control.
Monday, Feb. 17
At 1:09 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on the Great River Road near Lace Avenue. Deputies determined that southbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Chad Ihde of Guttenberg lost control due to snow and ice covered road conditions. His vehicle entered the ditch striking a sign causing $5,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
At 5:42 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 13 and Forrest Road. Deputies determined that a southbound 2012 Dodge Ram operated by David Klingman, of Elkader, lost control due to roadway conditions. The vehicle entered the ditch striking a sign causing $500 damage. No injuries were reported.
At 6:44 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Littleport Road near 390th Street. Deputies determined that DeMarco Liggins of Manchester was operating a 2003 Saturn Vue northbound when he lost control due to icy roadway conditions. His vehicle entered the ditch and overturned causing $6,000 damage. No injuries were reported. Liggins was cited for no valid driver’s license. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Edgewood Fire Department and Edgewood Ambulance.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
At 2:50 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Gunder Road near 222nd Street. Deputies determined that Rachel Parisi, of Farmersburg, was operating a 2006 Ford Explorer northbound on the Gunder Road when she lost control due to ice and snow covered roadway. Her vehicle entered the ditch and overturned causing $6,000 damage. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Elkader Police Department, Elkader Fire Department and Mercy One Elkader Ambulance.
At 6:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 52. Deputies came into contact with Stephanie Hampton, 38, of Elkader. Deputies determined that Hampton’s driving privileges were suspended in the state of Iowa. Hampton was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with driving while suspended and failure to prove insurance.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Deputies arrested Jeremy Thibadeau, 33, of Manchester, on a Clayton County warrant for probation violation. Thibadeau was transport to the Clayton County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Thursday, Feb. 20
At 8:14 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bush Road near Volga. Deputies determined that Timothy Walz of Elkader was operating a 2007 Sterling Southbound and was slowing to turn left into a private drive when a 2009 Dodge Nitro operated by Jimmy Berry of Delhi attempted to pass Walz. Walz turned left causing the two vehicles to collide. No injuries were reported. Walz was cited for improper rear lamps.
Friday, Feb. 21
At 4:07 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Pleasant Ridge Road near Juniper Ave. Deputies determined that a 2001 Ford Ranger operated by Alek Roys of McGregor was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Ridge Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. Roys’ vehicle entered the ditch and overturned causing $8,000 damage. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Monona Police Department, MarMac Police Department, Monona Ambulance, Monona Fire Department and MarMac Rescue Squad.
Saturday, Feb. 22
At 2:35 a.m. , deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on the Great River Road near 232nd Street. Deputies determined that Kaylyn LeGrand of Guttenberg was operating a 2007 Chevrolet HHR southbound on the Great River Road, when she lost control due to icy road conditions. LeGrand’s vehicle entered the ditch and overturned causing $8,000 damage. LeGrand was transported to the Guttenberg Hospital and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment of no life threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Guttenberg Police Department, MarMac Police Department, Garnavillo First Responder’s and the Guttenberg Ambulance.
Deputies arrested Mason Bantz, 25, of Jesup on a Clayton County warrant for theft 5th degree. Bantz was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $500 bond.
At 6:49 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on West Mission Street in Strawberry Point. Deputies came into contact Zachary Palas, 35, of Volga. Deputies observed signs of impairment. UPalas was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated and open container. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Strawberry Point Police Department.
Monday, Feb. 24
Deputies arrested Terry Grotegut Jr. of Waukon after he turned himself in on a Clayton County warrant for second-degree theft. Grotegut is being held on $10,000 bond.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
At 12:32 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 76 in Marquette. Deputies came into contact Hal Jones, 52, of Harpers Ferry. Deputies determined that Jones’ driving privileges were revoked in the state of Iowa. Jones was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked.
At 8:51 p.m., the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang up at 12423 Dogwood Ave. Deputies responded to the address and determined that an assault had taken place. Deputies arrested Denise Imoehl, 53, of Luana. She was transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.