Saturday, July 27
At 1:25 p.m., Clayton County deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Big Springs Road. Ethan Martin of Garnavillo was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control while negotiating a curve. The car overturned causing $2,500 damage. No injuries were reported. Martin was cited for failure to maintain control. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mercy One Ambulance, and St. Olaf Fire Department.
At 3:58 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Great River Road near Lace Ave. Kathleen Eglseder, of Guttenberg, was operating a 1999 Mercury Tracer when she struck a deer causing $2,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
At 7:28 p.m., deputies along with the Strawberry Point Police Department were dispatched to a driving complaint on 400th Street near Strawberry Point. The vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted. Deputies arrested Kalada Bruce, 33, of Waterloo. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated and failure to maintain control.
Sunday, July 28
Deputies arrested Corey Hamm, 39, of Farmersburg on a Black Hawk County warrant for contempt of court. Hamm was transported to the Clayton County Jail and later turned over to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested Mickie Ellis, 33, of Postville, on a Clayton County Warrant for Probation Violation. Ellis was transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was held on $2,000 bond.
Deputies received a report of a violation of a no contact order and arrested Sarah Lange, 53, of Dyersville. Lange was transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Tuesday, July 30
At 1:17 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gunder Road near Gunder. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit entailed. The vehicle continued West on Gunder Road and continued West on Apple Road where the vehicle turned onto Aspen Avenue. The pursuit continued for about a half mile when the vehicle stopped. Deputies arrested Jeremy Thibadeau, 33 of Manchester and found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle as well as a concealed knife longer than 5 inches. Thibadeau was charged with eluding, driving while barred, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, and registration violation.
At 4:47 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 13 near 215th Street for a traffic violation. Deputies came into contact with Kaleb Lawson, 18, of Elkader. Lawson was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended, and speeding.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Deputies took custody of David Gyorko, 35, of Elgin, from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on a Clayton County warrant for third-degree harassment and violation of a no contact order. Gyorko was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $25,000 cash bond.
Friday, Aug. 9
Deputies took custody of Shaun McBride, 25, of Edgewood from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on a Clayton County warrant for sex offender registry violation. McBride was transported to the Clayton County Jail pending an appearance in court.
Sunday, Aug. 11
At 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 and Dekalb Street in Guttenberg for a traffic violation. Deputies came into contact with Jeffrey Simmons, 45, of Cedar Rapids, and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Simmons was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Guttenberg Police Department.
Monday, Aug. 12
Deputies arrested Emily Johnston, 35, of Waukon, on a Clayton County warrant for probation violation. Johnston was transported to the Clayton County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.
Deputies arrested Lance Grimm, 36, of Luana on a Clayton County warrant for probation violation. Grimm was transported to the Clayton County Jail and held on $2,500 bond.