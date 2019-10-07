Monday, Sept. 16
At 10:45 p.m., Clayton County deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 128 near Hickory Avenue. Deputies determined that Gage Durnan, of Garnavillo, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when he struck a deer causing $3,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Sept. 20
Deputies arrested Jose Nunez, 21, of Postville, on a Clayton County warrant for failure to Appear. Nunez was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $1,500 bond.
Saturday, Sept. 21
At 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Jolly Ridge Road. Deputies determined that Shelby Plumley, of Guttenberg, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox when she struck a deer causing $6,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Sept. 23
Deputies along with the Guttenberg Police Department responded to a disturbance in the city of Guttenberg. Deputies arrested Trent Geuder, 27, of Guttenberg, for operating while intoxicated-second offense. Geuder was transported to the Clayton County Jail pending an appearance in court.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Deputies along with the Strawberry Point Police Department arrested Shantel Cochran, 36, of Strawberry Point, on a Black Hawk County warrant for probation violation. Cochran was transported to the Clayton County Jail and later turned over to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Clayton County Deputies arrested Loren Trappe, 51, of Monona, on a Clayton County warrant for probation violation. Trappe was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Deputies arrested Jeremy Thibadeau, 33, of Manchester, on a Clayton County warrant for pre-trial violation. Thibadeau was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 bond.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
At 10:08 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on 3rd Street near Hill Street in Garber. Deputies arrested Samuel Aulwes, 24, of Dubuque, and transported him to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with possession of a marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation without registration and no proof of insurance.