Sunday, Dec. 1
At 3:52 p.m., Clayton County deputies responded to a disturbance at 10688 Aspen Ave., where they arrested Craig Everman, 58, of Postville. Everman was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault, violation of a no contact order, and driving while suspended. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and the Postville Police Department.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
At 11:56 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near Garber Road and arrested Braxton Kruse-McKinzie, 20, of Guttenberg, on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
At 11:21 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near 390th Street and arrested Joshua Faust, 36, of Garber, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Thursday, Dec. 5
At 5:29 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at 25529 Mississippi Road and arrested Shannon Watt, 50, of Guttenberg. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with public intoxication. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Guttenberg Police Department.
Friday, Dec. 6
At 9:42 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 18 near Marquette. Sally Berns of Monona was operating a 2017 Ford Escape when she struck a deer causing $5,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Dec. 8
At 6:27 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Armada Road near Aspen Avenue. Bennie Atkins of Raymond was operating a 2010 Ford F250 when he struck a deer causing $2,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Dec. 9
Deputies took custody of Carrie Haas, 40, of Manchester, from Delaware County Authorities on a Clayton County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Haas was transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was held on $2,500 bond.
Deputies took custody of Kayla Hamilton, 29, of Prairie Du Chien, from the Crawford County Jail on a Clayton County warrant for possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Hamilton was transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was held on $5,000 bond.
At 6:19 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Agate Road near April Avenue. Randy Wiedenhoff of Clermont was operating a 2001 Ford Excursion when he struck a deer causing $3,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
At 5:48 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Domino Road near Coral Avenue. Cassandra Winters of Volga was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse when she struck a deer causing $3,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Deputies arrested Elijah Parker, 23, of Garnavillo on a Clayton County warrant for failure to appear. Parker was transported to the Clayton County Jail.
At 5:38 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 13 near 190th Street. James Wachuta of Des Moines was operating a 2017 F150 when he struck a deer causing $2,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Deputies arrested Brandon Burdick, 24, of Prairie Du Chien on a Clayton County warrant for money laundering. Burdick was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $10,000 bond.
Friday, Dec. 13
At 10:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 28335 Great River Road for a report of a vehicle overturned in a private driveway. Isaac Eulberg, 29, of Guttenberg, was attempting to pull a vehicle operated Joseph Heitman, 51, of Guttenberg, out of a ditch when Eulberg’s 2016 Toyota Tundra overturned. No injuries were reported. Both Eulberg and Heitman was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Guttenberg Police Department, Guttenberg Ambulance and Guttenberg Fire Department.
Saturday, Dec. 14
At 4:12 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on 120th Street near Aspen Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Susan Brandt of Postville was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Impala when she struck a deer causing $2,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Dec. 16
At 4 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in Highway 52 near Noble Road and arrested Ivan Pacheco, 49, of Holy Cross. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with speeding, driving while suspended and no insurance.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Deputies arrested Manual Seenster Jr., 56, of Postville on two Clayton County warrants for delivery of methamphetamine. Seenster was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $10,000 bond.
Deputies arrested Justin Greve, 37, of Holy Cross on a Clayton County warrant for assault. Greve was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $2,500 bond.
At 10:52 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near 190th Street and arrested David Resch, 48, and a passenger, Michele Norwood, 45, both from Homosassa, Florida. Deputies observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The vehicle was secured and a search warrant was applied for and granted. Deputies located marijuana, 14 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded .380 handgun, and other drug related items. Deputies arrested and booked Resch and Norwood into the Clayton County Jail. Resch was charged with speeding, no valid driver’s license, manner of conveyance, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine. Norwood was charged with open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.
Friday, Dec. 20
At 5:42 p.m., the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident on the Great River Road near Omega Road. Grant McBride of Hinsdale, Illinois, was operating a 1999 GMC 1500 pickup northbound when he lost control. McBride’s vehicle entered the ditch and overturned several times causing McBride to be ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and transferred via medical helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals for critical injuries. McBride’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and is considered a total loss. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Guttenberg Ambulance, Holy Cross Ambulance, Holy Cross Fire Department and the Guttenberg Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday, Dec. 22
At 2:19 a.m., the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Colesburg Road about 1 ½ miles North of Colesburg. Logan Pritchard of Garber was operating a 2003 Chevrolet 2500 when he lost control. His vehicle entered the ditch and overturned, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle. Pritchard was transported to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and transferred to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison via medical helicopter for critical injuries. The cause of the accident remain under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene was the Guttenberg Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Colesburg Fire Department, Colesburg Ambulance, and the Guttenberg Ambulance.
At 4:47p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Garber road West of Kennedy Road. Jamie Gamerdinger of Guttenber, was operating a 2014 Chevrolet Suburban when he struck a deer causing $1,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Dec. 23
At 7 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Graham Road near Nickel Road. Terry Domeyer, of Colesburg, was operating a 2012 GMC Terrain when he struck a deer causing $3,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
At 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 13 near Falcon Ave. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Angelique O’Marrah-Bracone of Elkader was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Impala when she struck a deer causing $4,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, Dec. 26
At 4:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Gunder Road near Agate Road and arrested Luis Acuna-Lopez, 22. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended, and speeding.