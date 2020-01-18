Friday, Dec. 27
At 5:31 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a burglary at 15054 290th St. Deputies determined Maxwell Liebe, 21, of Arlington had entered the residence and committed an assault. Liebe was gone prior to Deputies’ arrival. Liebe was charged with burglary 1st degree and assault causing bodily injury. Liebe is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges unrelated to this incident.
Sunday, Dec. 29
At 9:29 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of 185th Street and Cable Road. Wyatt Guyer of Elgin was operating a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 when he got too close to the edge of the roadway. His vehicle entered the ditch and struck a field driveway causing $4,000 damage. Guyer was cited for no insurance. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Dec. 30
At 5:59 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Hilton Road near Edgewood. Travis Miller of Manchester was operating a 2008 Ford F250 towing a trailer northbound on Hilton Road when he lost control due to road conditions. His vehicle and trailer entered the ditch and overturned causing $15,000 damage. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Edgewood Fire Department and Edgewood Ambulance.
Thursday, Jan. 2
At 7:53 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Grape Road near Fleetwood Road. Izibele Koehn of Elkader was operating a 1996 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Grape Road when she lost control due to road conditions. Her vehicle entered the ditch and overturned causing $1,500 damage. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Elkader Fire Department and Mercy One Elkader Ambulance.
Friday, Jan. 3
At 8:45 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Gunder Road near 130th Street. Candace Fette of Elkader was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound when she lost control due to roadway conditions. Fette’s vehicle entered the ditch striking a fence causing $10,000 damage. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted a the scene by Postville Police.
Saturday, Jan. 4
At 2:47 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cherry Street and Park Avenue in Strawberry Point. Dustin Millard, 48, of Strawberry Point was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked and registration violation.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Clayton County Deputies arrested Sandra Franks, 50, on a Clayton County warrant for theft 3rd degree. Franks was transported to the Clayton County Jail where she posted a cash bond.
Monday, Jan. 6
Joshua Faust, 36, of Colesburg turned himself in to the Clayton County Jail on a Clayton County warrant for OWI 3rd offense. Faust was held on $5,000 bond.
Clayton County Deputies arrested Henry Berns, 26, of Garnavillo on a Grant County warrant for failure to appear. Berns was held in the Clayton County Jail pending extradition to Grant County.
Clayton County Deputies arrested Frayne Wiscus, 71, of Colesburg on a Clayton County warrant for theft 2nd degree. Wiscus was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $5,000 bond.
Thursday, Jan. 9
At 7:55 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Gunder Road near Big Springs Road. Kelly Phillips of Vadnais Heights, Minn., was operating a 2016 Freightliner southbound on Gunder Road when a northbound 2007 Mercury Milan operated by Kerry Trenkamp of Elkader lost control due to roadway conditions, crossed the centerline and collided with the Freightliner. Trenkamp was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Elkader for minor injuries. No charges were filed. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by MercyOne Ambulance, St Olaf Fire Department and Farmersburg Fire Department and First Responders and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Friday, Jan. 10
At 7:11 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on the Great River Road near Guttenberg. Michael Landwehr of Guttenberg was operating a 2019 Ford F150 when he struck a deer causing $8,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, Jan. 11
At 10:19 a.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 13/52. John Holt, 52, of Killeen, Texas, was evaluated for impaired driving. Holt was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated/drugged and improper turn. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dyersville Police Department.
Sunday, Jan. 12
At 7:56 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 13 near Elkader. Billy Bahls of Elkader was operating a 2009 Ford Edge northbound on Highway 13 when he lost control due to road conditions. Bahls’ vehicle entered the ditch and overturned causing $8,000 damage.
Monday, Jan. 13
Clayton County Deputies took custody of Wade Dirks, 63, of Hopkinton from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office on a Clayton County warrant for failure to appear. Dirks was held on $1,000 bond.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
At 6:19 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 13 near Granite Ave. Steven Schlee of Farmersburg was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Express when he struck a deer causing $2,500 damage.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
At 2:42 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near Millville. Paloma Arce, 23, of Garnavillo, was cited into court for possession of drug paraphernalia and will appear at a later date. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.