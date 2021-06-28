Thursday, June 10
At 9:17 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 52 near Nest Avenue. Sierra Dawson, of Guttenberg, was operating a 2004 Dodge Stratus when she struck a deer causing $2,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Friday, June 11
At 5:31 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Gunder Road for a traffic violation and arrested Christine Kamstra, 35, of Elgin, and transported her to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with driving while barred. Kamstra was also cited for dark windows.
Monday, June 14
At 10:05 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident in Highway 18 near Jasper Avenue. Michael Manning of Lansing was operating a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan when he struck a deer causing $5,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
At 10:10 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Hwy 18 and Highway 52, and arrested Hung Le, 35, of Denver, Colorado, and Jonathan Chung, 29, of Aurora, Colorado. The Clayton County K9 was deployed and deputies reported locating methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The two were transported to the Clayton County Jail where they were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, June 15
At 8:34 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in St. Olaf. Deputies determined that Lynnette Flage of Elkader was operating a 2006 Dodge Stratus when she attempted to pull into a park spot striking a 2009 Buick LaCrosse which was legally parked causing $4,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, June 19
At 10:18 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 13 near Dogwood Ave. Jeremiah Holdsworth, of Elkader, was operating a 2004 Dodge Neon when he struck a deer causing $1,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
Deputies arrested Sara Staake, 32, of Fairfax, on Clayton County warrants for failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release. Staake was transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was held on $10,000 bond.
Sunday, June 20
At 5:36 a.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Great River Road near Errthum Road. Timothy Walker, of Guttenberg, was operating a 2020 Subaru Forester when he struck a deer causing $5,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Tuesday, June 22
At 1:21 a.m., deputies received a report of a traffic complaint in the area of 190th Street. Deputies located the vehicle near the intersection of King Road and Kimberly Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. They arrested transported John Jones 25, of Farmersburg, to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense and driving while suspended.
Thursday, June 24
At 9:52 p.m., deputies observed a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 52 near Millville and subsequently arrested Chris Bissell, 61, of Garnavillo, and transported him to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense and failure to maintain control.
Friday, June 25
At 5:36 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on 232nd Street. They located the vehicle parked in the roadway. They arrested David Leyh, 63, of Westgate, and transported him to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.