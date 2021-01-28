Sunday, Jan. 3
At 10:35 p.m., Clayton County deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 52 near Jigsaw Road. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Vicki Haan of Estes Park, CO was operating a 2018 GMC Acadia when she struck a deer causing $8,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Jan. 4
At 10:14 p.m., deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle on Keystone Road. Shortly before the stolen vehicle was reported, the Prairie Du Chien and MarMac Police Department were in a pursuit with a different stolen vehicle that crashed in the area and the suspect fled on foot. Deputies were able to obtain surveillance footage and were able to identify the suspect as Devan Forbes, 22, of Manchester. Arrest warrants were obtained and Forbes was arrested on Jan. 13 by the Manchester Police Department. The stolen vehicle was also recovered. Forbes was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
At 6:15 p.m., Clayton County Deputies observed 37 year old Joshua Faust at 35895 Laser Road in a motor vehicle. Faust was prohibited from being at the residence due to an active no contact order and was also operating a motor vehicle with a suspended drivers license. When Deputies attempted to make contact with Faust he fled. Deputies actively pursued Faust for several miles on Millville Road and Skip Level Road. Faust entered a field and continued to flee from law enforcement. Law enforcement officials terminated the pursuit. A short time later, Deputies received information from the vehicle owner that the vehicle was stolen. Faust was arrested on Janaury 8th without incident. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with Eluding, Theft 2nd Degree, 2 counts of Violation of a No Contact Order, Driving While Suspended, and Interference With Official Acts.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
At 3 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on 250th Street near Harbor Road. Aaron Shaw, of Farmersburg, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander Westbound on 250th Street when he lost control. His vehicle entered the ditch and overturned multiple times causing approximately $10,000 damage. No injuries were reported. Shaw was cited for failure to maintain control.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Deputies arrested Manual Seenster Jr., 57, of Postville, on a Clayton County warrant for a pre-trial violation. Seenster was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held without bond.
Monday, Jan. 11
At 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Great River Road near Pikes Peak Road. Linda Kurt of Guttenberg was operating a 2011 Chevrolet HHR when she struck a deer causing $10,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
At 6:57 a.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 13 near 330th Street. Kent Franks, of Saint Olaf, was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a deer causing $4,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Deputies arrested 23 year old Jordan Kellogg of Lime Springs on a Clayton County Warrant for Burglary 3rd Degree. Kellogg was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $7,500 bond.
Saturday, Jan. 16
At 5 a.m., deputies were notified of a one vehicle accident on 205th Street. Upon further investigation it was determined that Megan Livingston of Garnavillo was operating a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica East on 205th Street when she lost control. Her vehicle entered the ditch and struck an embankment causing $10,000 damage.
Sunday, Jan. 17
At 5:13am, Clayton County Deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Gunder Road near Eagle Ave. Upon further investigation it was determined that 19 year old Nathan Johanningmeier of Saint Olaf was operating a 2005 Ford Taurus when he lost control and entered the ditch causing $8,000 damage. Deputies observed signs of impairment on Johanningmeier. He was subsequently arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated-1st Offense.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
At 6:15 p.m., Trent Geuder, 29, of Elkader, was dropped off at the Clayton County Law Enforcement Center to serve jail time. When jail staff made contact with Geuder they observed signs of intoxication. Geuder was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Deputies arrested Zachary Moser, 31, of Oelwein, on a Clayton County warrant for domestic abuse assault and violation of a no contact order. Moser was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he posted a $2,500 bond.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Deputies arrested Harold Beck 51, of Elkader on a Clayton County warrant for failure to appear. Beck was able to post a $500 cash bond.
Thursday, Jan. 21
At 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to 20991 390th Street for an assault. Robert Moreno, 40, of Edgewood was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault - third offense.
Friday, Jan. 22
Deputies arrested Sara Staake, 32, of Postville on Clayton County warrants for fourth-degree theft, criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance. Staake was transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was held on $3,500 bond.
Monday, Jan. 25
At 2:54 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 52 near 205th Street. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, observed signs of impairment and conducted an investigation, and arrested and charged Keith Fannon, 45, of Moffat, Colorado, with operating while intoxicated first offense.
Deputies arrested 24 year old Bryce Benson, 24, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Clayton County warrants for first-degree theft possession of a controlled substance and Theft 2nd Degree. Benson was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $10,500 bond.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Deputies arrested Dustin Sanders, 30, of Strawberry Point, for the charge violation of a no contact order after Sanders attempted to contact the protected party while incarcerated in the Clayton County Jail. Sanders was held on $1,000 bond and was also being held on charges unrelated to this incident.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Deputies along with the MarMac Police Department arrested Caleb Jones, 20, of McGregor, on a Clayton County warrant for operating while intoxicated first offense. Jones was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was release on bond.
Deputies arrested Joseph Barrillas, 45, of McGregor, on a Clayton County warrant for a pre-trial violation. Barrillas was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $10,000 bond.