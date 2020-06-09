Friday, May 15
Clayton County deputies arrested Johnathan Steele, 38, of Farmersburg, on a La Crosse County, Wisconsin, warrant for felony assault and bail jumping. Steele was transported to the Clayton County Jail where to await extradition.
Saturday, May 16
At 12:16 a.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on the Great River Road near the Dubuque County Line. Christopher Davis, 53, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2004 Ford F250 westbound on the Great River Road when he lost control. His vehicle entered the ditch, struck an embankment and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle. Davis was transported to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and later transferred via helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment of injuries. Davis was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to use seat belt. Alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident and the accident remains under investigation and more charges could be filed. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Holy Cross Fire Department and EMS and the Guttenberg Police Department.
At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 13 and Grandview Road. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia pulling an enclosed trailer driven by Ross Schildgen, of Prairie Du Chien, was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Connor Ashmore, of Elkader, entered Highway 13 from Grandview Road and struck the side of the trailer causing $15,000 damage. No injuries were reported. Ashmore was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way. The Elkader Police Department assisted at the scene.
Monday, May 18
At 6:16 p.m., deputies responded to 350 Robin Lane to assist Buchanan County with an assault investigation. Deputies determined that an assault had taken place in Clayton County and arrested Jeffrey Sargent, 52, of Lamont. Sargent was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Wednesday, May 20
At 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Hilton Road near Harvest Road. Terrence Gamerdinger of Marion was operating 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he struck a deer causing $5,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, May 24
At 12:29 a.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 13 near 350th Street. Michael Simon, of Coralville, was operating a 2008 Chrysler Pacifica Northbound on Highway 13 when he struck a deer causing $3,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
At 1:49 a.m., deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident on Gunder Road near Apricot Road. Deputies determined that Tyler Erdahl, of Lawler, was operating a 2012 Dodge Avenger Southbound on Gunder Road when he struck a deer causing $4,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
Friday, May 29
At 12:46 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street and Van Buren Street in Garnavillo. A 2020 Kenworth pulling a hopper trailer operated by James Baker, of Garnavilllo, was southbound on Main Street. Baker was going to turn left onto Van Buren Street, but stopped due to another semi attempting to enter Main Street from Van Buren Street. Baker backed up the semi and trailer, striking a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by Peter Brimeyer, of Dubuque, causing $4,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, May 30
Deputies arrested Chad Dahling, 50, of Elkader, on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant. Dahling was transported to the Clayton County Jail. On June 2, 2020, Dahling was released from custody due to the state of Wisconsin canceling the warrant.
Monday, June 1
At 2:13 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Highway 18 and Klein Brewery Road. The vehicle failed to stop for deputies and a pursuit entailed. Deputies pursued the vehicle onto Kimberly Avenue and then onto King Road where the vehicle turned East onto Keystone Road. The vehicle then entered the Sny Magill Boat Access area where the driver fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, Deputies arrested Fala Armenta, 37, of Postville. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with eluding, interference with official acts, driving while revoked, possession of methamphetamine- 3rd offense, possession of marijuana- 3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, unsafe passing and registration violation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Garnavillo Police Department and the MarMac Police Department.
Tuesday, June 2
Deputies arrested Kameron Sikkink, 20, of West Union on a Clayton County warrant for failure to appear. Sikkink was transported to the Clayton County Jail pending an appearance in magistrate court.
Deputies arrested Andre Heins, 23, of Monona, on a Clayton County warrant for second-degree criminal mischief. Heins was transported to the Clayton County Jail pending an appearance in magistrate court.