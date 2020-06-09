CLERMONT -- Two West Union women tubing on the Turkey River died Monday after going over a low-head dam in Clermont.
Sharon Kahn, 64, and Vicki K. Hodges, 44, were pronounced dead at Palmer Hospital in West Union, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
At about 3:40 p.m., June 8, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people in distress after going over the low head dam. Deputies were directed to the area of Mill and River Street, near the dam. A rescue was initiated upon the arrival of emergency crews, the Sheriff's Office reports.
Despite lifesaving efforts, both victims were transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union and were pronounced deceased, the Sheriff's Office said.
Low head dams are dangerous because water flowing over the dam traps anything that floats into a repeating cycle of pulling it to the bottom, back to the surface and down again.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire and E.M.S., Elgin Fire and E.M.S., Tristate Ambulance, Gundersen Air Ambulance, The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and The Iowa State Patrol.
This Clermont stretch of the the Turkey River part of the 98-mile Turkey River Water Trail that is promoted by the Iowa DNR. Recreation is encouraged, but the DNR warns of dams in Elkader and Clermont that padders and tubers need to portage around.
The low head dam in Clermont was built in 1863, is five feet tall and owned by the city of Clermont, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR rated the condition of the dam as poor in its 2010 River Dam inventory.
The Iowa Whitewater Coalition, an advocate for waterway recreation and safety tracks dam-related deaths in Iowa. Of the 60 deaths since 1990, none involved this dam.
Because of the danger these types of dams present, the state has a dam mitigation plan that involves grants for removal.