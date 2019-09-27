CLERMONT — While investigating a domestic assault, Fayette County authorities discovered a hidden camera taking photographs of partially nude females. A 19-year-old Clermont man was arrested.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Fayette County Sheriff’s office was investigating a reported assault in Clermont when it was discovered that Felty E. Yoder had placed hidden camera in a restroom to photograph females using them, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Yoder is incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail and is charged with three counts of invasion of privacy, a serious misdemeanor, and domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, a simple misdemeanor. His bond is set at $7,500 cash or surety.
According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 22, Yoder was having an argument with a woman in their home when he slapped her in the face three times.
Another complaint says Yoder concealed a trail camera "in the bathroom of a residence to photograph females using the shower or toilet." It captured partially nude images without the victims' knowledge.
An order is in place that he is not to have contact with any of the people who were allegedly photographed and the domestic abuse victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
According to his successful application for a court-appointed attorney Yoder works full time with a logging business and makes $26,000 annually. He is being represented by attorney Gregory Schiller of Monona.