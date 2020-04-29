In discussion with the Fairbank City Council on Monday, Clerk Brittany Fuller reminded members they had yet to complete work on “Homeland Security Disaster No. 4334’s Final Project Options.”
This was in reference to flooding experienced in 2017, Fuller said.
The city received tentative funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with repairs. The final project involves fixing the rip rap area south of the dam on the east side, according to her minutes from a Jan. 27 meeting discussion. Subsequent rainfall has made the project difficult to complete.
Fuller reminded the council that although she received an extension on it, it would be ideal to have to have the project paid for by the end of this fiscal year, June 30.
She said she understands if there are concerns about the new coronavirus but also would like to avoid needing another extension.