INDEPENDENCE — When HealthFirst Medical Park closed in June, it was not the end of the Oelwein clinic’s story.
On Monday, Buchanan County Health Center in partnership with UnityPoint Clinic announced that UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine-Oelwein will relocate to the medical park at 2405 Rock Island Road and change its name to BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein, An Affiliate of UnityPoint Health.
To transition to the new location, the clinic will be closed from noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
In addition, Oelwein Family Pharmacy will lease space in the medical building while also maintaining its current location in downtown Oelwein. Pharmacists will rotate daily, according to the BCHC news release.
“The opportunity to partner with BCHC and its staff will allow Oelwein Family Pharmacy to serve our patients right where they are being seen, as efficiently and effectively as possible, while still maintaining our downtown location that’s been an anchor of main street for 50 years,” said pharmacist Dr. Erica Bushaw, owner of Oelwein Family Pharmacy.
When announcing in June the closure of HealthFirst, the Oelwein Community Health Foundation said in a statement that negotiations for a new entity to take over the facility were nearly finalized and, “The new clinic is anticipated to move forward with many of the current staff who have been providing medical care for our patients.”
Former HealthFirst advanced registered nurse practitioners Kyla Frost and Jill Dierks will join the current UnityPoint Clinic team of physician assistant Sara Berns and advanced registered nurse practitioners Trisha Kress, Lindy Tommasin and Christy Weber, BCHC announced Monday.
“UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine-Oelwein has been in need of more space to keep up with its growing patient base,” said Steve Slessor, BCHC CEO. “With the availability of a new medical facility, both BCHC and UnityPoint Health believed this was the right time to work together to expand services to the region.”
BCHC’s physical expansion into the Oelwein community will be its second primary care clinic located outside of the main hospital campus in Independence. BCHC recently broke ground in the community of Jesup with plans to open BCHC Family Medicine-Jesup in partnership with UnityPoint Health in January 2020.
BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein will provide the option to see six providers for their primary care and women’s health needs. The clinic will feature lab and radiology services including X-ray, bone density screenings and 3D mammography.
The facility will also have dedicated space for specialists to practice. As many as eight specialties including orthopedics, ENT, cardiology, urology, oncology and palliative care will eventually rotate to the facility with continued room for growth, the news release said.
Patients of UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine-Oelwein may continue to make appointments by calling the clinic at 319- 283-2651. Current patients will not need to transfer their records to BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein.
New patients may begin transferring their records and scheduling appointments with BCHC Oelwein Family Medicine by calling 319-283-2651.