Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Coed Volleyball Week 1

Jan. 31

Ruff Rhoades vs Oelwein Dental

21-9, 21-8, 15-11

Ruff Rhoades 3-0

Back Yard Living vs Ryan Family Goldendoodles

17-21, 21-19, 17-15

Ryan Family Goldendoodles 2-1

Trending Food Videos