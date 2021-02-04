Coed Volleyball Week 1
Jan. 31
Ruff Rhoades vs Oelwein Dental
21-9, 21-8, 15-11
Ruff Rhoades 3-0
Back Yard Living vs Ryan Family Goldendoodles
17-21, 21-19, 17-15
Ryan Family Goldendoodles 2-1
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 12:09 am
