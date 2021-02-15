Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold, Possibly Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight Into Tuesday Morning... .While it will remain cold this afternoon, wind chills across much of the area have improved. Therefore the Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory will be allowed to expire. Bitter cold wind chills will then settle back in this evening, with wide spread wind chill values in the 20 to 35 below 0 range. Therefore, a new Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect tonight into mid-morning on Tuesday. A few spots, especially west of the Mississippi River, may dip even lower at times with any slightly stronger winds. Avoid being outdoors for prolonged periods of time. If you must go out, be sure to dress in layers and cover up any exposed areas of skin. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 20 to 35 below 0 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&