It’s water main breakage season.
The city of Oelwein was working through three broken water mains on Monday as air temperatures rose from the negative teens in the morning to negative single digits during the day.
“(It’s) typical for this time of year,” said Herb Doudney. He is lead utility operator for the city of Oelwein, where he has worked for more than two decades out of his three in the field.
The city averages 30 to 40 water main breaks per season, according to Doudney: “Usually the season starts when the weather turns cold.”
City crews fixed a break Monday morning on Hillside Drive West and were working on another mid-morning at Seventh Avenue Northeast.
“No one on Hillside lost water service this morning, guessing no one on Seventh lost water service,” he said. “More often than not we can fix it without interrupting service.”
He addressed the concept that pipe depth below the frostline predicts breakage. The frost depth was up to four feet deep on Monday in northeast Iowa, according to North Central River Forecast Center through the National Weather Service website. It can be from five to six feet deep.
“Hillside isn’t very deep,” he said of the water main. “(The city) fixed one a couple years ago on Oak that was 13 feet deep.”
“A lot of it has to do with age of pipe,” he said.
Both areas were constructed in the mid-20th century, 1950s-’60s, according to Doudney.
A third break reported on Fourth Avenue Northeast was on the list to repair.
“It’s a small leak and going to a waterway,” Doudney said.
“Fourth, who knows, probably back in the ‘20s and ‘30s when the pipe was put in,” he said.
Alliant Energy assisted on scene to locate non-city utilities through Iowa One Call.