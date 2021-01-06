Before the winter weather arrived, some improvements were made to the front of the Oelwein Coliseum.
Oelwein Historical Society president Dave Moore enlisted the help of Tim Mahoney of Vinton to create brick columns on the front of the building, replacing vinyl house siding that had been damaged in summer storms and “didn’t look good” according to Moore.
The inside of the Coliseum was restored after the Society purchased it in 2016, however, the outside of the building has seen numerous changes over its 93 years of existence. Age, weather events and ownerships have been the main reasons for the changes.
While the Historical Society would love to be able to restore the outside to its original appearance with the large plate-glass windows and awnings, it is not a feasible plan financially or for heating/cooling efficiency.
Moore said since the pandemic has called a halt to dances and events at the Coliseum, there was opportunity to do the planned facelift. He had salvaged some original bricks from the east side of the building when repair work was done to the exterior. It wasn’t enough to do all four brick columns in between the windows, and Moore was unable to find any used brick that matched the multi-color combination of the rest of the building.
So, he did the next best thing, he matched up one color of brick and had Mahoney mix it in with the original saved bricks. It is a very close match and sets off the front of the building. Moore says he might recruit some volunteers to paint the wood panels around the windows when the weather warms up in late spring, depending on finances.
When the pandemic hit, the Coliseum’s Friday night Hootenanny continued for a while, but then was halted due to the governor’s new requirements for crowds and social distancing. Also, he said many of the Hootenanny musicians are senior citizens who were sheltering at home to stay safe and healthy. Other planned concerts and rental events were also scratched from the calendar.
So, for the past two months-plus, the Coliseum has been silent, and no revenue is coming in. Moore noted that does not stop bills from needing to be paid. The uncertainty of the virus situation and governor’s guidelines are keeping the doors closed for now.
There are still utilities, mortgage and insurance to pay, and the savings are dwindling. The Historical Society suggests that persons thinking about making contributions to worthy causes in the new year consider a donation to the Coliseum. Any amounts are most welcome. Donations can be sent to: OAHS Coliseum, P.O Box 445, Oelwein, IA 50662.