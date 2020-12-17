FAYETTE — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference recently released the 2020-21 men's basketball preseason coaches' poll in which Upper Iowa University is projected to finish fifth in the NSIC South Division.
Northern State was the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the north, while Augustana was selected as the top team in the south division.
In the preseason voting Northern State picked up all seven first place votes for 49 points. MSU Moorhead was second with 43 points and the other first place vote (coaches cannot vote for their own team). In the south, Augustana amassed 46 points and four first place votes to edge second place Sioux Falls, which had 41 points and three first place votes. Winona State was third with 36 points and the other first place vote.
Upper Iowa returns eight of their top nine contributors from the 2019-20 campaign. The Peacocks finished 19-11 overall and 15-7 in conference play which was good for a second place finish in the NSIC South and fourth place overall. UIU won their first game of the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament by an 80-64 count over the University of Mary before falling in the second round against Minnesota State University Moorhead. Head Coach Brooks McKowen returns to Upper Iowa for his eighth season at the helm of the team.
"We return the majority of our team from a very young team last season," said McKowen. "It's a very unselfish group that enjoys playing together and pushes each other on a daily basis to improve."
Senior Jaresse Williams hopes to surpass the 1,000 point milestone early on in the season as he sits just 54 points away. The Mason City, Iowa native led the Peacocks in scoring last season with 13.1 points per game and rebounds with 133 as well as leading the NSIC in three-point percentage as he connected on 43.4% of his attempts. In addition to claiming All-NSIC Second Team Honors, Williams earned All-Academic status and a spot on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court. Williams helped fuel the Peacock offense with 19 double-digit scoring performances including a career-high 30 points all of which came in the second half against the league-leading University of Sioux Falls.
"Jareese has developed into a very good all around player and is a key player to our team's success," said McKowen. "He has become one of the best shooters in the league with extremely good range. He also does a great job on the defensive end and is one of our best rebounders."
Williams is joined by fellow All-NSIC honorees Joe Smoldt and Jake Hilmer. Smoldt was close behind Williams with 12.7 points per contest. The senior was named to the NABC Honors Court as well as earning All-Academic Team of Excellence status. The Reinbeck, Iowa native had 18 nights in double-figures, one of which he surpassed the 1,000 point milestone in a win over Concordia University St. Paul. By the season's end, Smoldt ran his career point total up to 1,192 through three seasons. Hilmer, the Peacocks' starting point guard, recorded 137 assists on the year, the NSIC's third highest total. The true freshman also added 12.2 points per game and a team-high 20 games in double-digit scoring.
Rounding out the Peacocks rotation are Lucas and Max Duax on the outside, shooter Jackson Joens, and posts Cade Moritz and Dylan Jones. Lucas Duax led the NSIC with 65 steals and chipped in 9.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while Moritz and Jones combined to score 12.2 points and grab 6.7 rebounds in the paint for the Peacocks. Mortiz also compiled 29 blocks which put him in the top ten in the NSIC for the category.
The NSIC schedule will be 16-games played over 8 weeks with teams playing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days. The season will start with two non-conference games against one NSIC out-of-division opponent. The conference schedule will then consist of 14 games with teams playing each member of its division twice. For this season, the NSIC will only crown a North Division and South Division Champion.
The NSIC / Sanford Health Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place Thursday-Sunday, February 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The top for teams from each division will make up the eight-team field for the 2021 tournament.
The Upper Iowa men's basketball team will begin their season at home on Prohaska Court in Dorman Memorial Gymnasium. UIU will play a pair of matinees beginning at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2-3 against St. Cloud State University.