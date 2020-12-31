Developing a plan to pay for college is paramount. Oelwein High School students can get a leg up on “understanding the financial aid process” in a webinar of the same name on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The program will deal with understanding costs and college comparisons, and will review the FAFSA or free application for federal student aid, scholarships and where to go for help.
Please register prior at tinyurl.com/yb49akmo or find the link on the Oelwein High School Counselor’s Corner Facebook post from Dec. 22.