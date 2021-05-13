Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation awardees, through Dollars for Scholars, had their college plans shared along with the presentation of awards:
• Madison Boone-Wallis plans to attend Drake University and major in education.
• Jonathan Buehler plans to attend Cornell and major in engineering.
• Abigail Dahl plans to attend Hawkeye Community College and major in real estate.
• Samantha Duffy plans to attend Kirkwood Community College and major in dental technology.
• Naomi Gaede plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College (and Coe College where she recently signed to play softball) and major in ag finance/business.
• Gabriella Kirkbride plans to attend University of Northern Iowa and major in elementary education.
• Isabella Lopez plans to attend Drake University and major in actuarial science.
• Jacob King plans to attend Cornell and major in finance/business.
• Nicole Lenz plans to attend NICC and major in nursing.
• Kennedy Lape plans to attend Wartburg College and major in exercise science.