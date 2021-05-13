Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation awardees (DFS) are, from left, Kennedy Lape, Jacob King, Nicole Lenz, Isabella Lopez, Jonathan Buehler, Madison Boone-Wallis, Abigail Dahl, Samantha Duffy, Naomi Gaede and Gabriella Kirkbride.

 COURTESY JULIE LEISINGER | OELWEIN SCHOOLS

Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation awardees, through Dollars for Scholars, had their college plans shared along with the presentation of awards:

• Madison Boone-Wallis plans to attend Drake University and major in education.

• Jonathan Buehler plans to attend Cornell and major in engineering.

• Abigail Dahl plans to attend Hawkeye Community College and major in real estate.

• Samantha Duffy plans to attend Kirkwood Community College and major in dental technology.

• Naomi Gaede plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College (and Coe College where she recently signed to play softball) and major in ag finance/business.

• Gabriella Kirkbride plans to attend University of Northern Iowa and major in elementary education.

• Isabella Lopez plans to attend Drake University and major in actuarial science.

• Jacob King plans to attend Cornell and major in finance/business.

• Nicole Lenz plans to attend NICC and major in nursing.

• Kennedy Lape plans to attend Wartburg College and major in exercise science.

 
 
 

