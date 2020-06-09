Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL/POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING... .HEAVY RAIN AND EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL FILL IN FROM THE SOUTH THIS AFTERNOON. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING AS THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL TRACK THROUGH THE AREA. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED FOR ALL AREAS, WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE LIKELY IN AREAS WHERE THUNDERSTORMS PERSIST FOR LONGER PERIODS OF TIME. THE MOST LIKELY AREA FOR HIGHER RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.INTO WESTERN WI. PEOPLE LIVING OR WITH INTERESTS ALONG WATERWAYS WILL WANT TO PAY VERY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT AND BE READY TO ACT AS FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP QUICKLY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, ALLAMAKEE, CHICKASAW, CLAYTON, FAYETTE, FLOYD, HOWARD, MITCHELL, AND WINNESHIEK. IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, DODGE, FILLMORE, HOUSTON, MOWER, OLMSTED, WABASHA, AND WINONA. IN WISCONSIN, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLARK, CRAWFORD, GRANT, JACKSON, JUNEAU, LA CROSSE, MONROE, RICHLAND, TAYLOR, TREMPEALEAU, AND VERNON. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WITH WIDESPREAD AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 4 INCHES AND LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE, ESPECIALLY NEAR AND WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. * FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP RAPIDLY THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT. ROCK AND MUD SLIDES COULD ALSO OCCUR IN HIGHER TERRAIN. THOSE LIVING ALONG WATERWAYS ARE URGED TO PAY VERY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. PLEASE MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&