Chris
Baldus
In the course of my day, between the likes of typing up announcements about T-ball, deciphering govspeak and taking photos of college kids scraping paint off a park shelter, I keep track of the courts.
Each week I work my way through a list of court actions, opening case file after case file stored in the state’s online database to create our Fayette County District Court Reports. The vast majority of criminal cases get settled with plea agreements with prosecution, which often involves guilty pleas in exchange for lesser charges. Not a whole lot of cases go to trial.
Still, over the past year, I’ve seen trial dates delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, a lot of these will end with plea bargains, but the docket looks like it’s going to pop as new cases pile up on those old cases.
Fayette County Attorney Wayne Saur, enlightened me about the crush that is trying to push through the limit of 24 trial dates in a year.
“Due to the pandemic having shut down the criminal court system for many months — twice — with jury trials being banned twice over extended periods of time, there can be more than two or three dozen cases set for trial on a given trial setting in Fayette County,” he said.
“We receive 24 trial dates per year. Only one case can be tried at a time in Fayette County due to space limitations — especially with the actual room which is designated the ‘jury room’ being too small to allow 12 people to socially distance themselves,” he added. “So the second court room is now being used as the ‘jury room.’”
Plea agreements have long helped clear the court schedule.
“While the plea agreements sometimes out of necessity involve pleading to a lesser charge, we still strive to reach an outcome which is fair and reasonable,” he said.
They also factor in the victims and the protection of the public, “as well as the perceived need to provide in some cases treatment and rehabilitation for the defendant, as well as punishment,” he said.
“If every case went to trial, the court system would be completely buried,” he said.
Last week’s scheduled trial for James Uluaki Wright stemmed from an incident on Dec. 26, 2019. It actually didn’t go to trial because he surprised everyone with a guilty plea to going armed with intent and first-offense domestic abuse assault (displaying a weapon — a machete in this case).
Wright made the plea after he lost his bid to have the judge drop the case because the jury pool did not have anyone of Pacific Islander descent like him. It was not intentional, the prosecution proved, there just are not many folks of that heritage in Fayette County.
There are quite a few 2020 cases yet to resolve. It’s our own style of court packing.
• • •
During the girls basketball season, Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak wound up having to wear Malayna Kiel’s little sister’s pink and blue fuzzy backpack. He agreed to wear it in exchange for a win. The girls held on to beat Charles City on Jan. 22, 54-51.
He still had the backpack a week later when Oelwein edged New Hampton, 43-41.
That was fun, something all youth teams need in the mix.
This spring, Yessak is the new head coach for the boys tennis team. So, what kind of backpacks to their little sisters have?
• • •
Thank you to the members of the Upper Iowa University Gamma Delta Phi sorority who came to Oelwein on a cold and windy day to scrape paint off a City Park shelter so it could be repainted. Scraping is the worst part of painting, which is why I really like power washers.
Anyway, here is another pick of the quartet at work. The sorority has around 10 members.
• • •
While I’m being thankful, thanks to the Antioch Christian Church, who not too long ago picked up trash throughout downtown Oelwein. They are doing another Serve Day today, cleaning up Woodlawn Cemetery this morning and throwing a block party from 11-2 p.m. at Wings Park. It’s open to the community. They are serving a free lunch. And, there will be a bounce house ... but just for kids.
• • •
Gov. Kim Reynolds remains all alone on the bulletin board in the Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting room since Donald Trump’s picture was taken down with his presidency ended. The new guy’s official portrait can be downloaded at whitehouse.gov.
Contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com