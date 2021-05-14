West Central is a great school with fantastic kids. Among the laudable things its been able to do is make it possible for students to earn associate degrees through a community college alongside high school diplomas.
A while back I asked Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn if they track the number of their grads that also get associate degrees.
As it turns out, the Oelwein district doesn’t track that. Why?
Well, a traditional public school district such as Oelwein is not allowed to offer this option. It would be a violation of state rules, he said.
“It does happen from time to time that someone will graduate with an AA before high school,” Ehn said. “They are rare as they typically have to travel to Calmar and pay for classes.”
Being a charter school, West Central gets a pass around the rules that hamstring traditional districts.
I thought about this as lawmakers worked on charter school legislation. They crowed about charter schools incubating innovation.
It seems to me that because West Central has proven it’s post-secondary model works well, that it should now be an option for traditional school districts as well.
Why the road0 block?
Tip of the hat
to band seniors
Congratulations to the Oelwein High School Band seniors. This list did not make it into a recent story on their final concert. The seniors are: Ashton Beatty, Faith Edmonds, Brooke Ellis, Jestin Espe, Mara Greenley, Abbie Hovatter, Gabby Kirkbride, Isabella Lopez, Ryan Mortenson, Devon Pint, Collin Ricchio, Megan Roberts, Elizabeth Schommer, Layne Schuldt, Karissa Shannon and Savannah Weiss.
Sweet, sweet pork chops and corn
Mark it on your calendar: The annual Rotary Pork Chop and Sweet Corn feed will be held Thursday, Aug. 19. More details to come.
City-county emergency dispatch talks continue
The city of Oelwein and Fayette County continue to negotiate on folding Oelwein’s emergency dispatching into the sheriff’s system.
Where this last stood was the city asking to county to eventually change how it funds the sheriff’s emergency dispatching system so the cost is more fairly spread over the entire county tax base. Currently, communities that fund and operate their own law enforcement agencies pay the county fees for the dispatching service. Those fees come in addition to taxes paid to the county by city property owners that support the sheriff’s dispatch service.
The city of Oelwein is willing to pay $22,000 to the county initially, however, as long as change is legitimately explored.
County Board Chair Jeanine Tellin and Vice Chair Janell Bradley have resisted burdening county taxpayers with the cost of dispatch services for the city, citing that the city has more calls for service.
The supervisors have included funding in the county’s fiscal 2021 budget to extend dispatching to Oelwein.
Low-head dam
still a danger
In less than a month, we will be coming up on the tragic anniversary of the June drowning deaths of two grown women in the Turkey River at the low-head dam in Clermont.
These kinds of dams are dangerous because water flowing over them pushes anything that floats into a cycle that shoves them to the bottom and then back to the surface and down again.
This dam, as well as one in Elkader, is within a 98-mile Turkey River Water Trail that is promoted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
This is an issue that city, county and state governments can and have worked together to solve.
Is this on any of our elected officials’ radar?
