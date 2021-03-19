There was a lot of good news this week on our efforts to beat COVID that should help us get our lives back to normal as quickly as possible.
For the first time in a year, there are no COVID outbreaks in a single nursing home in Iowa. There were many lives lost over the last year in these facilities due to COVID so it's welcome news. I'm so grateful for the dedicated healthcare workers who have worked so hard day in and day out trying to contain this virus and save lives.
The huge push made by the Biden Administration to get more Iowans vaccinated is also making a huge difference in Iowa. Earlier this week, state officials announced the huge increase in supply of the vaccine will allow Iowa to open up vaccinations to all adults starting on April 5.
President Biden also announced this week that the US will reach 100 million shots in people's arms this Saturday. That's all in the first 58 days of his administration and 42 days ahead of schedule since the original goal was 100 days.
While the vaccine is still in high demand, Iowans who are eligible now include those over the age of 65, teachers and staff at K-12 schools, child care staff, essential workers, and Iowans under 64 with a medical condition. To see if you qualify for a vaccine and to find a provider near you, please visit: https://vaccinate.iowa.gov.
Received Your Stimulus Payment Yet?
Iowans started receiving $1,400 COVID relief stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan Act this week. To track your payment status use the IRS tool at: irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
State Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City serves the 52nd District in the Iowa House and is the Iowa House Democratic Leader.