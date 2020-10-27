It used to be that one of the nicer results of having an election was that the electioneering died down for a while. I’m afraid that is no longer the case. The election will be done Tuesday, November third (except for the wrangling about ballots and ‘hanging chads’ and the like. But the next national cycle will begin immediately after the polls close on that day.
There is a reason for the change — politics didn’t used to be a national obsession. And for a large segment of the population, that is still true. But for another segment of people, everything is political — everything.
G. K. Chesterton is famously credited with saying that when men stop believing in God, they don’t believe in nothing, they believe in anything. And when someone ceases to have a living faith in God, they are going to fill that void with something. For many people, that ‘something’ is government.
If there is no God, then we are left to our own devices. And we are pretty weak and insignificant alone. The hope becomes that together we can accomplish what we cannot hope to do alone. Without God, government, bigger and more powerful, is the best answer that we can come up with.
That is why socialism and communism are so appealing to otherwise intelligent people. And that is why everything is political to so many people.
Prager U posted a survey on Twitter recently. It was very simple: it offered two options and asked people to choose between them. The two options were ‘Freedom’ and ‘Communism.’ When I read the survey, some 175,000 people had responded. Sixty-five percent chose ‘Freedom,’ and thirty-five percent chose ‘Communism.’ The comments were even more chilling. Many said that freedom and communism were one and the same thing. Others said that the only hope of enjoying freedom was embracing communism. It’s as if they had never heard of the millions who were enslaved under Lenin, Stalin and Mao. As if they did not know of the estimated 200 million people who were executed as political prisoners in the 20th Century.
There is a concerted attempt to erase God from the marketplace of ideas in our culture. It is fashionable to be ‘enlightened,’ to be freed from the shackles of ancient superstitions, to reject the assumptions of our Judeo-Christian foundations and to embrace a ‘scientific’ view of the world. It might be fashionable, but it is folly. And it’s not new. Centuries ago, Jeremiah the prophet warned the Jews of his day that they had exchanged the Fountain of living water for cisterns that would not hold water.
We don’t live in a ‘closed’ universe. We live in a universe created by and sustained by a living, loving and glorious God. Francis Schaeffer used the illustration of two men, each in a room with only a clock high on the wall, well out of their reach. One was an atheist, the other a believer. When their clocks stopped working, the atheist had no recourse but to despair. The believer, on the other hand, could appeal to his living, loving and glorious God to repair the clock.
We are not alone in this struggle we call life. There is a God and He cares for every individual He has created, from the unborn babe in the womb to the old and decrepit centenarian. We don’t have to rely on imperfect, shortsighted, corrupt politicians. Government, which God instituted as a kind of necessary evil, is not our hope. Like Daniel in the lion’s den, we can trust God to ‘shut the lions’ mouths.’
The United States, this noble and exceptional experiment, was founded by a population who believed in that God. Believing that God had conquered death through the resurrection of His Son, Jesus, they crafted a limited government that allowed the individual the greatest liberty possible. They looked to Heaven, not Washington, for the solution to their insoluble problems. That God is still with us, able to transform the impossible into the actual, if we will but call on Him. Unfortunately, many of our fellow-citizens don’t believe that. Those of us who do have a wonderful opportunity to bear witness to God before our unbelieving and despairing fellows.