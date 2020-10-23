The middle child/high school senior asked Thursday night, "Hi Dad, did you watch the debate?"
"Yeah, well, I listened."
I was actually making better use of the television by playing Dr. Mario on it and listening to the debate and the surrounding coverage on my phone.
I have been using the pill-flipping Tetris-style game for months now to distract me from the plague, how so many people don't seem to give a darn about my health but I wear a bandana or mask to protect them, and ... aw, what's the use? Flip a blue pill here and a yellow one there. Whew, I feel better now.
Anyway, she wondered how it went.
"Biden was more feisty and Trump was more (Insert a long pause as I searched for the right word to express he still lied like roadkill but was quieter about it) reserved."
"OK," she said and moved on to talking about her night at drama practice. The kids were not quite all there mentally, and the director was frustrated.
"Yeah, I could understand that." I looked out the window at the dark and rainy night. It was cold too. Everything was dreary, and to add to it my phone began to play an anti-Kara Eastman ad that was gray with scary music and talk of an impending nightmare. It's a Nebraska race. I don't care, although the hysterics of the ad makes me want to vote for her. Maybe I'll write her in for county supervisor over here.
That's my holier-than-thou, defy-the-power me thinking there.
She shifted to a debate she has to do in which she has to argue for more resources for the fine arts. Naturally, it was sliding into how sports in school are unfairly funded so much better than music and theater-type arts.
Considering I just listened to more than an hour (I think. Time no longer has meaning) of our victim-in-chief bemoaning baloney, I had a dad epiphany.
"Do you know that?" I asked. "Do you know that sports gets more money at the expense of arts? It's something you can find out. Believing something based on a 'common sense' generalization is a big problem across the country these days.
"Before you make that case, get the information. I mean, music has full-time teachers, that might be more of an expense that the stipend paid to coaches. Take into account what else the gymnasium is used for."
That was not the epiphany, though. Here it comes.
"But do you really need to pit the two against each other? To build up the importance of the arts, do you need to rip down football? They actually can be complementary. I mean, to be good in music you need the discipline to practice and improve. Master that in band, it's an attitude that will help you in soccer. On the other hand, the exercise of a sport physically changes you, strengthens you, gives you the wind to hit a high note on your trumpet."
"Well, OK ..." I cut her off. I was on a roll.
"One doesn't have to suffer for the other to excel, even when school budgets are choked. An, oh yes, they are. But, look for and present solutions for both. I know that's weird today, but it just might be so shocking that your debate judges won't know what hit them."
We then moved on to talking out our chickens and ducks. Yes, now we have ducks.
