The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 8, approved a resolution to seek reimbursement of $249,122 from the Iowa Cares Act, for Covid-19 related expenses,
Initial Requests for Reimbursements (RFRs) are to include costs incurred between March 1, and July 31, 2020 and must be submitted by Sept. 15. Receiving the reimbursement is not automatic.
Our local government had to first seek U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement through the Public Assistance program for eligible expenditures such as PPE. Other costs, including a portion of payroll dedicated to increased safety measures, is then eligible for reimbursement from the State funds.
We are grateful to the County Engineer’s office for providing expertise and time to aid us with the initial request to the Department of Homeland Security and the subsequent submission to the State of Iowa. There was a short window of time to get these applications made, and it comes at a time when Elections (and absentee balloting requests) are at the forefront of responsibilities for the Auditor’s office.
When State funding eligibility of $100 million ($40 million to be shared by Iowa’s 99 counties) was announced, counties and all Iowa municipalities were given maximum amounts of eligibility based on the last Estimated Census population.
Fayette County’s most recent population estimate of 19,650 results in eligibility of $249,122 or $12.68 per capita. City eligibility is higher: $23.77 per capita. So as one example, the city of West Union is eligible to seek funds of $54,781.
• • •
On another topic, the historic $7.2 million Summer Roads project is nearly complete with all of the mainline HMA paving finished, and just striping, rumble strip panels, manholes, etc. left to complete. A re-surfacing/shouldering/safety project of this many miles impacting a wide variety of areas and of this cost had never been undertaken before.
We appreciated the public being patient while they were detoured, and while roads were temporarily closed.