Welcome to the New Year! While some of you are great at making New Year Resolutions, for many of us they can be challenging to maintain. Sometimes this is because we set the bar too high and cannot realistically keep such extreme changes to our diet and exercise routine. Change takes time and needs to start small. Sometimes change can feel like punishment because all the enjoyment gets taken away (sweets, TV time, sleeping in, etc.). Yet, here are a list of suggestions of how you can add enjoyment (and exercise) into your daily routine in the hopes of more permanent success in 2020.
Let’s start with indoor ideas…
• Recognize that cleaning is exercise! Things like vacuuming, organizing, climbing stairs, washing windows, or even cleaning out your vehicle all count.
• When standing during chores such as folding laundry, washing dishes, or even brushing your teeth consider adding mini squats, balancing on one leg or raising up on your toes for strength.
• When out shopping, walk the entire store (with or without a cart) to increase your daily steps.
• Play with young children at their level! That means playing in positions like kneeling, squatting, crawling or even planking depending on your ability level.
• Have a dance party! Crank up the tunes and spend 5-10 minutes just moving!
And for once it warms up outside…
• Nothing makes us more accountable than signing up for a 5K or exercise class with friends or family. It stirs some motivation inside us to prepare for the challenge and helps strengthen our commitment to exercise since someone is counting on us to attend.
• Plan for outdoor trips on the weekends such as hiking, camping or swimming. That way when the weekend finally arrives, even if you’re tired, you’ve created an event to which you are accountable (and hopefully looking forward to if you’ve planned well!)
• Walk or ride your bike instead of driving when distances are short.
• Plant a garden! It could be a raised garden or potted plants depending on your ability to get up/down from the ground, but it is a gift that keeps on giving in many physical, psychological, spiritual and nutritional ways!
• Get outside and play! Whether it be with your family or pets join in on the activity instead of just watching and gain the physical benefits!