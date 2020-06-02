When the future of your business is at stake, testing the waters before jumping in during a storm would seem to be a good idea. That’s what Leo’s Italian Restaurant continues to do. This week, they’re going to test out being open another day. They announced it on social media on Tuesday:
“We are adding Thursday to the days we are going to be open. So you can get orders to go down stairs including pastas, and Generations including the deck will be open for Dine in Thursday-Saturday.”
“Hopefully we'll have the business and be able to continue that,” said Jean Kane, the office manager, in a note to us.
• • •
Leo’s also posted a note online thanking the Daily Register for publishing at no cost to local businesses a list of those that have been open despite the pandemic, as well as new ways they’re handling their business.
You’re welcome. (I imagine I’m blushing.)
Not to say we aren’t an altruistic bunch down here, but we did it for our own survival, too. If our local businesses are hurting, so are we. If they disappear, well, we’re not far behind.
We’ve taken hits because of the mandated shutdowns. Staff members have been put on furlough or partial furlough. We moved our Monday paper to online-only as a cost cutting move. We hope that is all temporary. We’re hoping our local businesses support us as advertisers when they can.
• • •
As if COVID-19 were not enough. The strife and protests regarding the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police have politicians, who have been wincingly congratulating themselves for their virus responses because we are not quite patting their backs enough, are pounding their chests and proclaiming how law-and-order they are. These folk proclaim that “first and foremost“ security must be restored, then they can work on the powder keg of reasons that caused this controversy.
Whoa, whoa, Nellie! You mean we have people in charge who can only do one thing at a time?
I think we can expect more. We have enough leaders to do at least two things, right?
• •
Contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com.