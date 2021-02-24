One of the bright spots to come out of the pandemic last fall was record voter participation. Not just here in Iowa but around the country, more Americans turned out to vote than ever before in our safe, secure elections.
Part of the record turnout here in Iowa can be attributed to the emphasis on voting early and voting by mail from home. It's a system that's been used securely in Iowa for decades and it became even more widely used in 2020 as some Iowans decided to vote from home to stay safe during the pandemic.
While we hope the pandemic will long be over before the next election, one of the things the Iowa Legislature should do is find more ways to make it easier for Iowans to vote next time.
Unfortunately, Republican leaders at the State Capitol introduced a widely unpopular bill this week to do just the opposite and make it more difficult for Iowans to vote.
One of the proposals in their bill will shorten the early voting window down to just 18 days in Iowa. Just a few years ago, Iowa voters used to have one of the longest early voting periods in the country and under this bill it would become one of the shortest.
Another part of the bill will make it harder for Iowans to return their vote by mail ballot. Given Iowa's current system is already safe and secure, this change will only make it more difficult for Iowans to get their ballot turned in, especially seniors and Iowans with disabilities.
Some other provisions of the bill include deactivating voter registrations of people who forget to vote in a single general election and hindering locally-elected election officials from assisting voters who make errors or can't make it to the polls on election day.
I've already heard from lots of Iowans surprised and disappointed by this move from Republican leaders. In fact, they've already announced they're putting the bill on the fast track through the Legislature and want to approve next week already before Iowans get a chance to take a close look and weigh in.
It's a safe bet those leaders who want to move so quickly know the bill they've offered doesn't make much sense.
Instead of making it more difficult, lawmakers should be working together right now to build on Iowa's record turnout and make it easier for everyone to vote.
Feel free to contact me with your ideas by email (todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov), phone (515-281-3054), or through social media (Twitter: @RepPrichard; Facebook: Todd.Prichard.Iowa). I look forward to hearing from you.
Rep. Todd Prichard, of Charles City, serves the 52nd District in the Iowa House and is the Iowa House Democratic Leader.