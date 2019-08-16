When I heard Maddie Poppe was going to be at the State Fair, I immediately thought I wanted to go. But when I heard my oldest granddaughter, Harper, age 9, wanted to go, I said “OK, we’re going!”
We left mid-morning on Thursday of the day she was to appear on stage. The excitement was real as five of us rode in the car: two of my granddaughters (Harper and 6-year-old Harlow), my oldest daughter (their mother), and Harper’s friend, age 9.
They were giddy as girls tend to be, but maybe giddier than usual as this would be their first live concert. We played games such as “Pass the Buck” on the way to pass the time. Every time we passed a truck or semi, you pass a $1 bill to the next person. We set an ending time and the person holding the buck at that time won.
Next, I had bought them each a lottery ticket to scratch on the way down. You would have thought I gave them $100 each! Well at least we had a $1 winner. I didn’t expect any more of course.
We arrived at the Fair and after finally finding a parking spot and trying to mark our corners so we would be able to find the car after the concert in the dark, we walked up and down the streets, stopping to see the biggest boar, cows galore, horses, the cow and Sesame Street characters made out of butter, had a pork chop on a stick, and of course some ice cream, among other goodies.
We wandered over to the live concert going on in the afternoon and sat in the shade to eat our ice cream. There was a country music singer there, who actually was pretty good. I was watching anxiously as to any open seats, but what I noticed is that more and more people were filtering in near the end of the concert. I got nervous and wondered if the area would clear out after this concert but clearly some of these people were already coming in for Maddie.
I told my daughter I think I’m going to wander over to the middle aisle and see if there are any seats available. Luckily, the fourth row was empty because it was still in the sun and no one wanted to sit there in the heat of the day. I grabbed it and waved my daughter over to help save the seats. And when the country concert was over only a few people left and everyone was scrambling for better seats. I was very content with where we landed and kids were still excited.
The kids wandered over to the side of the stage and saw Maddie behind the scenes. That really got them fired up. We could not get close enough for a photo, however. There was a fence between the stage and the public. I told the girls to face me and I would try to get a photo with Maddie in the background. She was very in tune with her audience to be and looked over at us, and I smiled and put up a finger to indicate I wanted her to look my way so I could get a photo. As we walked away others were running up to do the same thing. I think we had started something.
Near us were a bunch of fans called her Facebook followers. They blew up 3 beach balls and the girls were glued to what they were going to do with those beach balls. Well, not long after Maddie made her presence known, the balls started going air-born and they had a blast trying to get their hands on it to send it backwards (for if it would have gone forward, it would have been on stage).
When Maddie arrived on stage the crowd roared and she put on a heck of a show. I was surprised how much she talked between songs and interacted with the crowd. She was doing a stand up job!
The kids sat in front of us and were standing on the bleachers for most of the concert. The words were being sung loudly when indeed they knew the lyrics. Not one of Maddie’s originals but “Sweet Caroline” comes to mind as one of the most sung-along songs of the night.
Maddie entertained us for 1½ hours, and after we all rushed to the table so they could get their souvenir T-shirts. Two of the girls picked the same one, and one chose to be different with the latest and greatest camo T-shirt. They put them on immediately, slept in them, and two days later when I saw my granddaughters, one still had it on.
On the way home, I asked them what their favorite part of our short trip to the State Fair was. I think the beach balls soaring through the air might have won out, but for sure it was a concert they won’t soon forget. And Grandma had a grand time as well. Check that off my bucket list!