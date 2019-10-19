So, I did a little research — emphasis on little — when the news broke that Oelwein Celebration, Inc., was bringing a pro wrestling show to Oelwein.
A quick search of the Oelwein Register archives turned up a photograph in the Tuesday, Jan. 8, 1974, edition of 400-plus pound professional wrestler Chris Taylor arm wrestling Oelwein Postmaster Ray Mahoney. There was no further information on what happened to Mahoney’s arm, although I found evidence of him continuing in his job at least into the 1980s. He must have been OK.
In the accompanying story about Taylor, “who won the heart of Iowans as a two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association heavyweight champion while attending Iowa State University, he compared the amateur and professional experience.
“The only difference between professional and collegiate wrestling is the fans … now they sit and drink beer while you’re wrestling, whereas before they sat and drank Cokes,” he said.
Take note of the “whereas” in that quote. He was big. He was brutal. But he was smooth with the language. See, it’s possible.
Taylor was also a bronze medal winner in the 1972 Olympics, who joined Verne Gagne’s AWA stable of wrestlers that I watched on Sunday morning TV with Mom before Dad brought us to Mass.
If you think about it, the morality plays in wrestling – the good guy getting beaten down only to find strength and redemption in the final second of a match — synced well with the homilies at church urging us to be good. Turn the other cheek, however, meant something completely different in the AWA.
“You should wrestle,” Mom would occasionally suggest to her chubby little son back then. Remember, this was an era where pot-bellied, cigar smoking men such as The Crusher, in shorts I wish they would not have worn were wrestling stars. I was typecast.
I eventually became a high school wrestler, but not until my junior year in high school. I blame my younger sister, Rebecca, who poked me in the eye so hard while grappling one Sunday morning that I had to go to the emergency room. Mom liked to say Rebecca deflated that eye.
So, since my sister was easily the better wrestler, I stuck to football until I was convinced wrestling could make me a better offensive lineman. I gotta tell you, I was a fantastic junior varsity wrestler. I put on a show.
In my first match, wrestling at 185 pounds, I circled the mat with the guy, both of our arms waving like baby chicks. He didn’t know what he was doing either.
I dove in for the tackle, he spun, we fell, we rolled and somehow I wound up sitting on his chest. He tried to lift one shoulder and I pushed it down. He tried the other shoulder, I pushed it down also. This battle went on until the referee decided it was too embarrassing to continue and gave me the pin.
I was pumped. I ran over to Coach Hickman who was shaking his head and said something to the effect of, “Baldy. Don’t ever do that again.”
I didn’t go any further in wrestling, although I only lost one JV match, and that is when I listened to Starship’s “We Built This City” before the match rather than Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.” Let that be a lesson to you young wrestlers.
All that aside, where it belongs, the story on Taylor also included a few things that remind me that even though professional wrestling is scripted, the athleticism is not fake. Taylor talked about a 10-week indoctrination he had to go through to join Gagne’s group.
“The best way to describe those two and one-half months with Gagne is pure torture,” he said. “The first month all we did was work on conditioning — 300 pushups, 500 squat thrusts, run two or three miles — in a four-hour workout.”
The second month was devoted to learning the wrestling moves and then it was back to conditioning for the final two weeks.
“The odd thing is that people have the ill-conceived notion that anybody can climb into a ring,” Taylor said. “We had 40 guys begin that training camp and just three of us finished.”
So, come Sunday, Oct. 26, a group of wrestlers will bring their acrobatic, melodramatic and frenetic show to Oelwein. Seems to me a good time to relive my childhood, but I’m not inviting my sister.
Contact managing editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com.