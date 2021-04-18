As supply has increased dramatically in recent months, all Iowans ages 16 and up are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, over 833,000 Iowans have been completely vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective, and free to all Iowans.
Iowa public health officials also reported this week that a new variant of COVID-19, called P.1 or the Brazilian variant, is now in Iowa. The UK variant, called B.1.1.7, was previously reported in Iowa as well. Public health officials are letting Iowans know because both variants are more contagious and much easier to catch.
The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and keep following CDC guidelines. To find a vaccine provider near you, go to vaccinate.Iowa.gov. Iowans can also call 2-1-1 or (800) 244-7431 to schedule an appointment. If you are on Twitter, you can also follow @IAVaccineAlerts to find open appointments near you.
Adjournment Approaches
The only bills that still need approval before we adjourn for the year involve the state budget. At this point, lawmakers are still working on finding an agreement and it’s unclear what priorities will be funded.
With just a few weeks left, House Democrats are going to stay focused on common sense ideas in our Build Back Iowa plan. It’s a bold recovery and relief package we’ve been working on all session to help families, small businesses, students, and our dedicated health care workers get through this pandemic and get life back to normal.
We’re going to do all we can in the closing days of the session to make sure the state budget meets these key priorities for Iowans.
Feel free to contact me with your ideas by email (todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov), phone (515-281-3054), or through social media (Twitter: @RepPrichard; Facebook: Todd.Prichard.Iowa). I look forward to hearing from you.
State Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City serves the 52nd District in the Iowa House and is the Iowa House Democratic Leader.