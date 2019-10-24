Being on the council for the past term has taught me many aspects about why decisions need to made a certain way or how that impacts other areas within the community.
It’s been an great experience where I’ve come to realize that everything takes time and planning to change, so while a person thinks just because they were elected they can change things quickly, it takes time to plan out all decisions on how the impact of every decision has a short- and long-term impact.
I lived in Oelwein all of my life and have seen the many phases any small community goes through. I’ve been active in doing what I can to continue to make Oelwein the place I want to call home, and I actively encourage others to do the same every chance I get. Oelwein has a lot of great citizens who want to contribute to society and do their part to ensure the success overall.
Over the past four years, I have been in contact with more and more citizens within my ward to listen and hear their thoughts and ideas on what will drive change or sustain what we already have in place today. I have spent countless hours with citizens from my ward either on the phone, answering emails, one on one conversations, following up on issues with city staff, public forums, attending meetings, etc. I appreciate all of their time by giving me the opportunity to answer questions and use their feedback to make decisions.
I’ve always encouraged the citizens in my ward to attend council meetings, because you can’t just show up to a couple meetings and then say you didn’t have an opportunity to offer your ideas or opinion on a specific or general subject. There is an open line of communication with any councilman and hearing information first hand reduces some of the rumors that circulate with non-factual information.
As many of the citizens not only in my ward, but from the community will tell you, I’m not a person who is always going to tell you want to hear and just agree to agree. Anyone who truly knows me will tell you that I will challenge people, processes and city administration to ensure that the facts being stated and not just opinions.
Sometimes I will have blunt answers that a person may not agree with, but they respect that I’m not just telling them what they want to hear. You can’t always believe everything you read on social media and believe it to be the truth.
We have seen great things happen over the past four years to include not only business expansions, but improving infrastructure as well. We have seen businesses such as East Penn and Transco grow and become our largest employers as well smaller businesses either start up or add services to our community.
Investors have allowed us the opportunity to add another hotel to our community that will allow for more people to stay in town and spend money within our community instead of needing to stay in surrounding towns.
We have added an incentive program for people who currently live in Oelwein or are moving here to build new homes as well as worked to have programs available for citizens who want to invest in our existing homes and downtown area.
We have also chosen to participate in renewable energy programs by installing solar systems on the city buildings.
We have taken on the 42 well reconstruction project to ensure we have an adequate water supply and have a back-up plan when it’s needed.
While I completely understand the need to plan for further repairs to our water and sewer lines, that process sometimes requires the city to not repair full sections and instead just replace what is needed. Each situation is different, so when city staff brings repair issues to our attention on council we have to evaluate it and ensure that we not replacing entire city blocks when only a small portion may be impacted.
Are we fixing repairs instead of full road replacement? The answer is yes in most cases, currently. Will we continue to look to see what roads make sense to replace the infrastructure under the road if the road is failing the answer is yes. That is already being discussed for areas within my ward like 4th Avenue Northeast, so discussions are happening and this is either at council meetings or at work sessions, which are all open to the public to attend.
We had a hard winter for our seal-coated roads last year and that’s why we approved over $160,000 to get those ready for more of Iowa’s unpredictable winters. Please keep in mind that if we only put our money in one area, other areas of the community would definitely suffer in the long run.
I’ve been part of developing the rental inspection program. First thing I want to state again for the record is that we have some great landlords in our community that want to ensure they are providing a safe place for our citizens to live, and I greatly appreciate all of the efforts they have done to keep their properties up to standards over the years and not just because we formalized an inspection program.
I have stated since the beginning of discussions related to changing the landscape of the rental properties in Oelwein that the program was developed and meant for continual review based on the facts presented to the council for review.
Unfortunately, like in every situation, there isn’t a plan that would have made everyone happy, so we started with a program meant to address the rental properties that were making the quality of life unsafe for the tenants.
I would also like to add that I listened to the feedback of the citizens in my ward and that of the community through all forms of communication and utilized feedback based on that information and not that of a select few who strongly opposed to any type of reform. During the entire process I listened to the citizens within my ward and the community to hear what some tenants’ living conditions are and what they are being charged. That is why I support the Rental Inspection Program.
Again a sincere THANK YOU to all of the landlords who are providing a safe living environment for our citizens.
On the other side of our housing I would agree that we also need to be vigilant in regards to ensuring that owner occupied homes are held to standards as well and that is why I actively drive through my ward to identify particular homes or properties to report issues found through multiple channels.
I would look for owner-occupied properties to be the next phase of improving our overall housing market and drive that to ensure it happens.
In closing it’s easy for a person to say they want change and only select a couple items to focus on that truly doesn’t capture the overall scope of items that need to be addressed and how they can be funded based on our budget. There will always be decisions made that some will be happy with and some will not, but in the end it’s important to continue to communicate to ensure the success of our community long term. It makes me proud to live in a community where the vast majority of our citizens ensure positivity prevails and that’s what makes Oelwein continue to be a great community overall.
I’m confident there will be more exciting opportunities and community development as we continue to develop and move forward through the upcoming years. It is important to not dwell on the past, but to learn from it and implement change that will prevent or reduce the chances of a negative impact in the future.
I would ask for your continued support and vote on election day Nov. 5.