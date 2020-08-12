And how can they preach unless they are sent? As it is written, How beautiful are the feet of those who announce the good news. (Romans 10:15 CEB)
In the 11 verses of Romans chapter 10:5-15, Paul makes references to Leviticus, Deuteronomy, Isaiah, Joel and Nahum. Paul had been a stable, devout, God-fearing Pharisee named Saul. He knew God’s word. It was in his mind and heart. He spoke it and wrote it and did his best to live it (Phil. 3:3-6). What all that led to would be a great and sudden change.
In those 11 verses, Paul turns the most to Deuteronomy chapter 30. The mainline of scholarship places this “second giving of the law” during the reforms of Judah’s King Josiah (see 2 Kings chapter 22). At that time, the northern kingdom of Israel was already gone, and Judah was struggling to survive. King Josiah was working to save his nation through spiritual reform.
In Deuteronomy, Moses tells God’s people they must follow God’s law, and they’d suffer dire consequences for not. And Moses says they are not doing what God commands. It seems to anticipate the Exile to Babylon about to fall upon Jerusalem and all of Judah. And then, something happens. There is shift.
Suddenly, in Deuteronomy chapter 29, there’s the renewal of the covenant, and in chapter 30, there are words of prosperity for God’s people after they return to the Lord God. Rather than rejecting God’s word, the people — all the people — have the word “very near; it is in your mouth and in your heart.”
It’s as if an intervention has occurred. Saul the Pharisee would’ve read it as the eschaton, the last of the old things and the beginning of the new. And now Paul the Apostle sees that it comes through Christ (Rom. 10:9-10). The old word is now new in his heart and from his mouth.
Think of it like hot water and coffee. The dry powder is my life, and the hot water is God’s word. Once they meet, they’re infused forever. Something new and wonderful gets created. C. S. Lewis said it this way, “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen, not only because I see it but because by it, I see everything else.”
A pious and observant Pharisee named Saul experienced Christ’s infusion in such a way that his name was changed. So were his beliefs. He stopped persecuting the followers of Jesus. He became one of them. Before, he would’ve read the Deuteronomy passage to mean only that righteousness comes from behaving as one who believed in the God of Abraham by following God’s Law from Moses. Then, from the infusion of Christ into his life, Paul sees Deuteronomy to mean righteousness comes from confessing Jesus as Lord and believing that God raised him from the dead (Rom. 10:9).
It is a matter of the gift of faith (Rom. 10:11). It is a matter of grace unearned. Not dug up from the deep past. Not achieved by struggling toward heaven. When the infusion of Christ happens, there is no stopping what will unfold. God’s intervention in Christ brings radical changes. So much so Paul wrote, “there is no distinction between Jew and Greek” (Rom 10:12).
To gain some perspective on what Paul is saying, answer this: Who is it you could never imagine taking a seat alongside you in a church pew? That is the first-century context of Jew and Gentile together – and Paul is experiencing it in his new life in Christ!
Henri Nouwen spoke of Christians this way,” Our vocation [is] to convert the enemy into a guest and to create the free and fearless space where brotherhood and sisterhood can be formed and fully experienced.”
How will those others know if Christians don’t tell them? That question from Paul is echoing through the ages (Rom 10:14-15). Paul ends this passage borrowing from the prophets Isaiah and Nahum: “How beautiful are the feet of those who announce the good news” (10:15).
The feet! Not the lips. Not eloquent words. It is the feet that carry the messengers. The Good News is proclaimed by how we live in the sight of others. How we are with others. How we share our lives showing Christ is infused in us. The Good News is proclaimed not by what happens while we sit in our church pews, but how we fearlessly live and freely share Christ on our city streets.
The Christian writer Jan Karon said, “My faith can’t be separated from my work. Even if I never mention the name of Jesus Christ, I can’t hide from you who I am and what I am about as an author. In truth, the work that has no faith is, for me, not a whole work.” (“The Miracle and the Myth” in Shouts and Whispers: Twenty-one Writers Speak about Their Writing and Their Faith, Edited by Jennifer L. Holman, Eerdmans, 2006, p. 122.)
So be it for us all.
• • •
The Rev. Kent Leydens is on the roles of the Honorably Retired in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He is a Spiritual Director who serves as the Supply Pastor for Christ United Presbyterian Church and a Chaplain Associate at MercyOne Hospital.