At first, I thought it was an accident. Someone must have tripped while carrying a box of white plastic forks.
It’s dangerous business walking around with a box of white plastic forks, but not as dangerous as carrying around a box of the clear plastic forks. The white plastic is flimsy compared to the clear, so the white tines are less likely to puncture you.
I got closer. The forks were prone in the grass in an arrow formation in front of Oelwein High School, pointing to a different type of fork formation. These were jabbed tine-down to form the number “2020.”
The school’s office staff confirmed it was the seniors, pranking on day 1. They also put a party hat and a balloon on the school’s proud husky statue, which was not nearly as symbolic at the forked 2020.
You see, this is an important year for the Class of 2020 in that as seniors they will be making important decisions about their lives after school. In essence, they have reached forks in the lawn.
• • •
Kids today just seem so much nicer than in my high school days. Yeah, I mean me.
I wasn’t involved in many pranks in high school. The only one I clearly remember was a bunch of us linemen from the football team picking up running back John Bruce’s little VW Rabbit and turning it perpendicular in its parking space so he had to wait until the cars on either bumper went home. I know: What a rebel.
• • •
Things got a little more serious in college. There, we learned to fill paper grocery bags with shaving cream, sliding the open end beneath dorm doors and dropping an encyclopedia on the bubbled ends. My crew was chased from a floor by a large angry freshman half covered with shaving cream. He was in his bed that was parallel to the door when we struck. The cream was remarkably evenly spread on one side from the top of his head to the top of his boxers. None went past an imaginary line from his nose to his belly button. It was true art.
A few nights later I awoke with a big clump of califlower somewhat glued between my shoulder blades.
I do not endorse, although I glorify, any of this behavior.
Moving on
Auditions are underway at Registerland high schools for the fall musicals. West Central is putting on “Jailhouse Rock.” Starmont is doing ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
• • •
West Central football and volleyball game play-by-play will be available on the web this fall at www.thebluedevilcast.com. Dan Stasi is on the call. He begins his webcasts 15 minutes ahead of start times. He plans to do all the football games, which all begin at 7 p.m. except the next two next weeks against Meskwaki and then Central City. Those games begin at 5:30 p.m.
For volleyball, he plans to webcast West Central’s visit to Oelwein on Sept. 3 (6 p.m. start), and home matches on Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 against Postville, Turkey Valley and Kee-Lansing, respectively. Then he’ll call the Oct. 10 match at South Winneshiek. All those begin at 5:30 p.m.
• • •
Wanted: Play clock/game clock operators for Oelwein Huskies home football games. A tweet from the school district says, “We will pay you, and we have a climate-controlled press box!” Contact the high school office if you are interested, 319-283-2731.
• • •
Bad joke of the day
Full disclosure: I did not make this joke up. I just like it.
Q: What do you call a time-traveling cow?
A: Doctor Moo