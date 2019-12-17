Since 1904, for 115 years, Sacred Heart School has existed and served the Oelwein community in providing fine education.
Our great grandparents, grandparents and parents, in the interest if providing Christian-based education for their children, recognized their responsibility and undertook a continuous effort to establish a school.
Through their personal sacrifice, frugal saving and vision, they embarked on several capital campaigns.
In 1904: The first school was built at a cost of $27,000, with an initial enrollment of 160 students.
In 1909: The present church was built at a cost of $60,000.
In 1929: The high school was built at a cost of $60,000.
In 1956: The convent was completed at a cost of $175,000.
In the mid-50s enrollment had hit a high of 600 students.
In 1964: The gymnasium was built at a cost of $400,000.
Of course none of these buildings could even be replaced at their estimated price, including today’s inflation rate.
Our ancestors were often German, Irish, Italian and Mexican immigrants who initially flooded into Oelwein to work for the railroad or open supportive businesses. They all worked hard to improve their lives and to make sure that their children would have a better future and that they would have a proper faith formation at Sacred Heart School. Many people were terribly harmed financially during the Great Depression, WWI and WWII, but the giving and sacrifice continued to the best of their abilities.
I graduated from the class of 1971. The last graduating class of Sacred Heart High School was 1972. I am so proud of the fine education I received at Sacred Heart, from K through 12, even though I was a stubborn student. All that is left is the elementary school with dwindling enrollment and a shortfall in finances.
I believe we can and ought to do better than just let this wonderful asset to our community and our Christian faith just dry up and blow away. It would be a heart-breaking loss!
After learning of the school’s uncertain future, I knew I needed to do something. I wrote a check and took it to the school. I got the most heartwarming reception from Julie Woods, the principal. When I told her I hadn’t set foot in the school since I graduated, she said, “Well go look around!” and offered to go with me. All of the students were quietly involved, the school was well maintained and I enjoyed the flashbacks of my years there.
My father came from a family of a widowed mother with seven children during the Depression. He attended Sacred Heart until 8th grade. He then went to work to help support his family. He enlisted during WWII and the Korean war. All of my aunts and uncles attended Sacred Heart School. My father made sure I went to Sacred Heart School.
Because of my history and the history of the untold numbers of former Sacred Heart students who also received an incredible education, and in honor of their parents who sacrificed; I am asking that the parishioners, alumni, and the community step up and do the best they can to support Sacred Heart School! Once it is closed it will be gone forever.
In this season of giving, please consider giving generously to one of Oelwein’s finest institutions, and remember you have an alternative to home schooling.
Thank you.