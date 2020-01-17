We have ended our first week of the second session of the 88th General Assembly at the capitol in Des Moines.
The first week is often full of tradition and re-orientation. All committees met to do introductions and starting the conversations for the rest of Session. This year, I remain the Ranking Member on the Agriculture Committee, a member on the Natural Resources and Appropriations committees, as well as a member of the Agriculture/Natural Resources budget subcommittee.
This week we heard the Condition of the State delivered by Gov. Kim Reynolds; the Condition of the Judiciary delivered by Acting-Chief Justice, David Wiggins; and the Condition of the National Guard delivered by Major General Benjamin Corell. All of the Conditions delivered gave all of us a direction to be thinking about how we can best serve all Iowans.
In her address, Gov. Reynolds presented her plan/budget proposal for Iowa, the “Invest in Iowa Act.” I am hopeful to see a portion of resources are being put towards childcare, education, and the environment, but I am concerned that the tax shift put forth in the Governor’s proposal will shift further tax burden onto the shoulders of middle- and low-income families.
I am skeptical to see how the plan is fiscally responsible, altogether feasible, and how the majority party legislators will view the Governor’s recommendations.
I am looking forward to this session and I am ready to work for all Iowans. It is time to take care of the real issues of good jobs, education, and healthcare; it is not time to seek bad solutions for non-existent problems.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64. Please feel free to contact me anytime by email at bruce.bearinger@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at 515.281.7537. Please stay safe and have a great next week.