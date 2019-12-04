Lately at the sheriff’s office, we have had several rural residential burglaries in the southwest part of the county lately — mostly during the day. I believe Fayette, Buchanan, and Delaware counties have been hit as well and we believe they may be connected.
They are targeting hand-held tools, chainsaws or mainly items they can sell at pawnshops. If you are traveling your neighborhood on the county roads and see a suspicious vehicle, please try to get a description of it and/or a license plate number and give us a call.
If you are a homeowner, put up a hidden deer camera to help aid us in catching the thieves if you would happen to get broken in. If you are going to be gone for a few days, have your neighbors check on your house or give us a call to do so.
The Iowa DOT has asked us to participate in a “Pink Crash Tag Project.” They are collaborating with participating agencies to have responding officers tag damaged infrastructure such as guard rails, signs, or anything damaged along a state highway caused by a motor vehicle accident. These tags allow the Iowa DOT to tie crash information to damage and link it to their claims system making the transfer of information easier to manage.
Our officers are to fill out the information on a pink tag and attach it to the damaged state property. When the state goes to fix the damage, they use the tag to assist them in being reimbursed from the driver’s insurance company. Therefore, if you see a pink tag along a state roadway, you will know what it means.
Another marking system we use on roadways during the winter on rare occasions is to tie an orange piece of ribbon to a vehicle’s antennae. We have done this in the past if we have a blizzard or similar weather event. We mark vehicles stuck in the ditch that we leave until the weather gets better to have them towed out. This tells other officers driving by that the vehicle has been checked and no one is inside it. With today’s computer systems and GPS coordinates we have not used it a lot, because we can mark them on a map at dispatch. Nevertheless, if you see a ribbon on an antennae that is what is means.
