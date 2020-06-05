There are a lot of little things that go on to get high school baseball back on track. For one, the Wapsie Valley players pluck those helicopter seeds off their home field’s artificial turf. It’s kind of a tradition.
Courtesy of the global COVID-19 pandemic, there are new rules, perhaps even traditions, such as the ol’ 100.3. That’s the temperature players and spectators are asked to check for before going to the ballpark. If you got it, you stay home.
Sanitizing wipes will be staples in dugouts, which will become markedly less crunchy as sunflower seeds have been tossed out.
Expect more raised voices aimed at umpires. The new rules say coaches should be at least six-feet away from umpires when “interacting.”
At the end of games, look for teams to tip their hats at each other rather than shaking hands, or watch for the kids to get creative -- maybe we'll get "Guardian of the Galaxy" dance offs, bro. Or not.
So, those are just some of the new rules.
• • • •
Fob rules need to be followed, the Williams Wellness Center told its patrons in an email it sent out this week.
"Since opening back up, we have seen members using their 24-hour fob to let members in that don't pay for 24-hour access and/or letting in non-members," it said. "This is against the 24-hour rules.
"We are going to start turning 24 hour fobs off for those who are breaking the rules."
• • • •
Getting folksy
I get a lot of emails from politicians, a lot of spin. Inspired by their efforts, I'm going to spin back as if I were sitting outside the gas station in Mayberry sipping a lemonade with a badger named Cooter.
• The Theresa Greenfield campaign on Friday touted a poll by North Carolina-bases Public Policy Polling that reported the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate is leading Republican Sen. Joni Ernst 45 percent to 43 percent. That means as much as a jar of pickles means to a grill cheese sandwich. (Hoo-boy, Cooter, I'm just warming up.) This was a survey of 963 Iowa voters, and there is still a long way to go to November.
• Sen. Chuck Grassley’s press office issued a statement Thursday about the 31st anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, when the Chinese government responded with “ruthless force, killing demonstrators and bystanders.” Interesting timing for the senator’s statement — three days after the White House used force to push peaceful protesters away from a Washington, D.C. church before President Donald Trump did a photo op. That’s as dumb as handing a burning squirrel to an arsonist. (Can’t help myself).
• Grassley is also making hay out of an Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration report that nearly 900,000 high-income taxpayers failed to file tax returns from 2014-2016, during Barack Obama’s presidency, resulting in billions in unpaid taxes that the IRS did not attempt to collect. He didn’t mention it in his statement issued Thursday that in the 38-page report, IRS management pointed out that since 2010, it has lost nearly one third of its enforcement personnel, and while there has been recent budget increases more time and money is needed to restore what has been lost in terms of teeth. It’s like asking for a Hoover Dam of chucked wood from one woodchuck on a day he would chuck wood if he could chuck wood... but he can't.
I think I've been tying by anti-COVID-19 bandana-mask too tight.
Contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com