Taking action against hunger entails more than just raising funds, and providing food to those in need, at least in my opinion. One needs to understand that going hungry is not just limited to a specific race, age or culture.
If you’ve ever; fallen on hard times, have had trouble making ends meet financially, found your cupboards bare, your pocketbook empty, and hunger rolling around in your belly, then you understand what it feels like to go hungry. Now, imagine a time you’ve gone hungry out of necessity.
Let the emptiness in the pit of your stomach sink in.
Going hungry is a situation that could affect anyone; not just the homeless, not just kids, or people on welfare, or the elderly. Many times, people have a roof over their heads, but no food in their refrigerator. They may have jobs with decent incomes, but still go days before payday where they can afford something other than Ramen noodles, and let’s face it, how many nights of noodles could you handle.
Have you ever been embarrassed at the fact that even though you have a job, it still doesn’t earn you enough to fill your refrigerator, or buy necessities? If you did, it would take away from income needed to pay your rent, utilities, car insurance and even the gas for your vehicle, so that you can keep running this endless race of providing for yourself and your family.
I know. I’ve been there. I’ve worked my butt off at jobs, sometimes two or three part-time jobs. I’ve worked hard to earn my income, and still had very little left over after taxes, garnishments. Yes, garnishments, because my life is not perfect, and if we’re being real, there are a lot of us whose lives aren’t. I’ve been married divorced, and have raised three children as a single mom, and now as a single empty nester living solely on one income I still experience times of going hungry, out of necessity and not by choice. It is something I’ve experienced through all phases of my life, at one time or another. I’ve had moments where I’ve had to swallow my pride and ask for assistance from food banks and churches. There have been days that if not by the grace of God, and the kindness of people, I may not have had a meal that day. I’ve looked in my cupboards and found nothing but cans of corn or green beans and lived off them until payday. There have been days, when I managed to purchase groceries, maybe $20-$30 worth and had to make that bread, milk, cereal and eggs, stretch over two weeks, until next pay day.
This, my friend is a reality, that I’m sure many can relate to.
In past employments, I’ve gone hungry during lunch breaks, while others ate their lunch, not even batting an eyelash of notice that a co-worker was not eating, but most importantly, question the reason as to why.
I’ve had the experience of helping to serve food to the homeless in Omaha through my local church and seen first-hand the smiles of gratitude brought on from that small plate of food, all made possible through the generosity of others and their mission to help fight hunger. Just as grateful, I’m sure as those elementary and high school kids, who got breakfast or lunch at their schools, possibly the only meals they have until the next day. Grateful, for the opportunity to enjoy meals in their schools, or take backpacks home with enough food supplies for the whole weekend, sponsored through various programs. Grateful, as the elderly and the single parent, living on a limited income.
The fight against hunger is one thateveryone should care about, be involved against, and support, because the face of hunger does not discriminate. Support your local food banks as they take action against hunger in the month of September.
Those in need of resources from food banks in Fayette County, should call Fayette County Food Shelf at 563-425-3399, or the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard at 319-283-3595 for information on how to be assisted.
