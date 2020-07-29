On behalf of the Fayette County 4-H program I would like to say thank you to those who supported the 4-H program during the Fayette County Fair 2020. It was “a wonky year” but many of the youth continued to “Strive for Success” even through all the unknowns.
As we all know this year wasn’t like any of us had planned but being the 4-H members and their families were understanding the youth section of the 2020 Fayette County Fair was able to continue on, in a modified fashion. I shed many tears while guidelines were shared from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Ames. I knew the importance of following the guidelines but I also knew that some people would be very acceptive of the decisions made while others not so acceptive. Did I personally agree to everything? No but I did know that I had to keep in mind the safety and well-being of the 4-H/FFA youth, families, staff, volunteers and first and for most myself?
The Fayette County Plan B committee, which consisted of Fayette County Fair board members and Youth Development Committee members, met and came up with the Mitigation plan for the 4-H/FFA portion of the fair. This was shared with the Board of Health and approved right away. It was at this time I reminded the Board of Health, “that 4-H/FFA are a PART of the county fair and it is NOT the County Fair. 4-H/FFA Livestock shows are ran by Extension, FFA Advisors and volunteers while the events that are held in the bandstand, on the grounds and grandstand events are ran by the Fairboard.”
Sitting in the middle of the fairgrounds is a beautiful building that several businesses and individuals supported known as the Clover Café. Having this building closed for the fair was a tough decision as we wanted to show off the new building, serving the taco salads and pork chop on a stick to fairgoers. In the guidelines it stated that all we were able to serve would be pre-packaged foods. Reading that, it was decided not to open the doors beings Healthy Living is a big component of 4-H. A letter was sent to all donors explaining why.
The achievement auction, normally held on Saturday, was also postponed. At the time the decision was made Fayette County Businesses were struggling and some were still closed. Once again a letter was sent directly to the buyers who supported the auction the past 2 years explaining why. In this letter, I also also encouraged them to reach out and support the youth on their own, if they so choose.
The 4-H building wasn’t open this year but exhibits were judged just not put on display. Yes numbers were down, which is not exactly what we had planned but the youth who continued to bring exhibits for judging were very happy that they were being awarded for their hard work.
As I close, I would like to say THANK YOU to the following: Fayette County Plan B Fair Committee, Fayette County Youth Development Committee, Fayette County Extension Council, Fayette County Fairboard, Fayette County Board of Health and Public Health, Fayette County FFA Advisors, Fayette County Extension Staff and the many volunteers that helped out in so many different ways. Without each of you I would not have been able to do it alone. It shows that as we work together we are #IowaStrong.
Onward and upward to County Fair 2021.