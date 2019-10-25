Um, how do I say this?
The first time I did it, it came out real snotty.
So here I go again.
Dear Fayette County Board of Supervisors,
I accept that you are disappointed and upset that I said you denied the Democrats use of the courtroom in the courthouse. For the record, you did that by unofficial consensus, not by an official vote. You are right about that.
That I made it a partisan issue, I don’t really think so. You did. I didn’t even mention that the two supervisors most active in this issue were the Republicans. Probably should have.
But most of all, I think it’s important for you to know, because you said the Democrats didn’t even ask again to use the courthouse when they came back to see you Oct. 21, well, they did. You must have missed that.
“If we can’t get that (meaning the meeting room at the Historical Society building as suggested by Supervisor Jeanine Tellin) ... then we would really like to have the courtroom,” said Democratic organizer David Bushaw. “It’s a big, guaranteed large space. We are expecting probably our best turnout with such a diverse field, as far as drawing people who had otherwise not been involved.”
Good thing I was video recording the session. Now you know, at least at that time, they were still interested in using the courtroom.
Sincerely,
Chris
P.S. We’ve been live streaming government meetings on Facebook for some time now. So, just a heads-up, I’ll do that for the County Board as well when I can. You, of course have a web presence of your own and could do it yourself, too.
State code has a little bit to say about this whole caucus situation at the courthouse, which fits the definition of a publicly owned building. This is Chapter 43.93 “Place of holding caucus”:
“Each precinct caucus shall be held in a building which is publicly owned or is suitable for and from time to time made available for holding public meetings wherever it is possible to do so. Upon the application of the county chairperson, the person having control of a building supported by taxation under the laws of this state shall make available the space necessary to conduct the caucus without charge during presidential election years and at a charge not greater than that made for its use by other groups during other years. When using public buildings, the county chairpersons shall cooperate to attempt the collocation of the caucuses.”
Of course, these days a lot of folks are having trouble with the definition of “shall.”
In other thoughts
Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, will be the guest speaker at the Oelwein Rotary Club’s noon meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, at Mona’s downtown. If you want to go, find a Rotarian to bring you as a guest. They’re all over the place. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger is their president this year.
Sometimes, adults are right. I had to look all the way back to an Oelwein Daily Register from Oct. 23, 1931, but I found evidence. The headline is “Paper Wad May Cause Loss Of Eye.”
See where I’m going with this? The story is only one paragraph.
“Boone, Ia, Oct. 23. — (UP) — Leonard Lycke, junior high school student, was under a physician’s care today. He was in danger of losing the sight of one eye where he was struck by a paper wad containing an embedded bacteria thrown by a classmate.”
OK, I’ll stop doing it. And I mean it this time.
