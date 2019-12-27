I remember it was a perfect summer day in Northern Minnesota. It could have been in the mid-90s, but a breeze off the lake and the shadows from big puffy clouds kept things comfortable.
I was with my best childhood friend, Troy. He lived across the street in our Twin Cities suburb and we played Star Wars, guns and jumped bikes together. On that last bit, I was more of the bus to be jumped than the Evel Knievel. I was a fat little kid with plenty of cushion should the jumper not make it.
Everyone always made it.
Anyway, I traveled with his family to their northern cabin maybe twice. On this trip, Troy and I took out on the lake the wooden canoe his dad made in their garage back home. It was a work of art. He attached long, thin strips of wood to the skeleton of the canoe. He sealed it with something that made it shine. Maybe it was polyurethane, like the stuff I’ve had to put on hardwood floors with lambskin.
Troy and I headed into Turtle Cove to fish. Insert forboding music here, not because he caught fish effortlessly and I couldn’t even find one in the crystal clear water. I did see something else.
At first glance it was a shadow, maybe from a passing cloud. The second time it was clear.
“We gotta go!” I yipped.
“Why?”
“It’s a pointy-headed killer turtle coming right for us!”
Had we been in a traditional metal canoe, I would not have worried so. Our fishing rods thumped to the floor of the canoe and our paddles splashed heavily as we sped out of the cove. It was such a rush. Escaping always is, which is why when we played guns or Star Wars we generally got caught and had to bust free.
We laughed and moved on so I could not catch fish somewhere else. I think it was a day later when we were walking on trails through the woods when we turned a corner and saw a bloodthirsty moose (it was probably a fawn) and ran for our lives.
So anyway, that pointy headed killer turtle that haunts my dreams is why I resist my daughter’s urging that I stop using plastic straws, which are apparently deadly to turtles.
I’m kidding. I’m writing this column while eating at Oelwein’s Subway, which for some odd reason has heavy metal music playing. My meal came with a drink and I’m using a plastic straw, which made all this come to mind.
I’m a product of my childhood, but I’m OK setting aside my turtle animosity. I think the metal straw that came with my metal cup I got from a Secret Santa in Austin, Minnesota, is cool, when it’s not lost.
ODDS and ENDSNow, for a new year’s resolution. I resolve to never write this sentence about a 2020 new year resolution ever again.
About those meatball subs at Subway, does anyone ever order veggies on them?
Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds will attend a flood update meeting at the Desoto Bend Mini Mart out west. That just struck me as funny.
Go to the Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page. People are posting pictures of themselves and family members in silly Christmas sweaters.
Basketball players have big hearts. Wings Park Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness included this in his report at the last School Board meeting: “Huge shoutout to Coach Schauf and the boys basketball team for their Weather Up for Winter campaign. Thanks to their generous donation of hats and gloves to Wings Park students, we’ve been able to give away a lot of warm winter items to students in need.”
I just can’t help myself. I’m going to write about the county courthouse and the February Democratic Party caucus that apparently will not be held in the third floor courtroom.
Fayette County Board Chairwoman Janell Bradley defended the supervisors’ discouraging of the Democrats to use the big room because of liability and safety issues. She was focused on the smooth stone floors on which caucus goers will trod that evening after coming in from the, presumably, snowy outside.
The courthouse puts down those rubber-bottomed rugs on the main floor so people don’t slip on the stone floor, but the stone stairs going to the third floor have no such safety measures.
Makes me think not enough is being done to keep those people safe who are headed to court on winter mornings.
Bad joke of the dayHow do you stop a cat video?
Hit the paws button.
Reach Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com