Weather Alert

...SNOW INCREASING WITH SLIPPERY TRAVEL DEVELOPING... .A BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA WILL MOVE INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THIS AFTERNOON. SNOWFALL RATES MAY REACH AN INCH PER HOUR WITH VISIBILITY REDUCED TO UNDER ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. ROADS QUICKLY WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED AND TRAVEL HAZARDOUS WITH THE ONSET OF THE SNOW. A LIGHT WINTRY MIX WILL OCCUR BEHIND THE INITIAL BAND OF SNOW THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT, WITH LIGHT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE. AS THE STORM DEPARTS THE REGION ON SATURDAY, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, ESPECIALLY ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA ALONG WITH THE HIGHER TERRAIN LOCATIONS OF WESTERN WISCONSIN. RAPIDLY COOLING TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO CAUSE WET ROADS TO FREEZE DURING THE DAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON CHANGING TO A LIGHT WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT AND THEN LIGHT SNOW SATURDAY. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&