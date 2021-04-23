In the Iowa Senate we debated several bills, confirmed governor appointments to boards and commissions, and continued to work and complete research while finalizing our budget bills. The legislature is scheduled to adjourn by April 30, and we are working hard to meet that deadline. The majority of our focus will be budget bills.
I remain consistent in supporting responsible, predictable, and sustainable budgets that protect taxpayer dollars, even when we are pressured to spend more. It is my priority to conservatively allocate and fund priorities for Iowa that allow our departments to plan their budgets accordingly. We do this with the intent of expecting the best but preparing for the worst, like a pandemic. Who would have imagined that just 14 months ago? These principles drive our budget decisions and are the reason Iowa is in such a strong fiscal position today.
Under the Senate’s budget proposal, spending increases $193 million above the previous year. This amount puts the projected ending balance over $600 million and over $330 million will be in the Taxpayer Trust Fund. Some of the most important pieces of the Senate’s budget proposal include over $55 million for K-12 education, close to $100 million for health care, and an increase of over $17 million for public safety. These numbers will continue to adjust as we narrow in on a final budget.
Another important part of this budget is the tax relief measures we have developed. This year the Senate passed several tax relief policies to help Iowa families and small businesses. We passed legislation assuring the next round of tax cuts are implemented, eliminating the mental health property tax levy, and phasing out the inheritance tax in Iowa. The only way these tax reforms are possible is because of the strong financial position of the state budget. Tax relief for hard-working families is a priority for Senate Republicans, especially after a year when many Iowans could use some extra money in their pockets.
As the Senate moves forward with our budget proposals, I look forward to continuing discussions with the House of Representatives on passing the state budget for next year and ensuring real tax relief for Iowans.
Senate Study Bill 1267, the Health and Human Services budget, went through the Senate Appropriations Committee this week. This bill appropriates $2.03 billion from the general fund, providing an increase of over $36 million for healthcare funding. When adding in Senate File 587, which provides a sustainable and predictable source of funding for mental health, the increase in healthcare funding jumps up to over $96 million.
Senate Study Bill 1267 includes another important policy, crucial to ensuring public assistance programs are there for those who need them most. For 35 years welfare reform has been a centerpiece of the Republican agenda in this country. In 2019, the state of Iowa was fined nearly $2 million because the error rate in administration of welfare benefits was impermissibly high and it was identified Iowa overpaid benefits by $40 million. As a result, each of the last three years, the Iowa Senate has advanced legislation to improve the implementation of welfare programs in the state by using technology to eliminate error, fraud, and abuse in the system. This year it was included in the Senate version of the Health and Human Services budget bill.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee passed Senate Study Bill 1269. This bill addresses future housing needs and a backlog of housing projects requiring support by providing a $15 million increase to the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program. Additionally, it creates a new Manufacturing 4.0 Grant Program to help Iowa manufacturers compete globally and awards financial assistance to manufacturers needing support. It also redesigns and updates the Energy Infrastructure Revolving Loan Program, which remains largely unchanged since it started in the late 1990s. This program provides financial assistance for the development and construction of energy infrastructure. Affordable housing, especially in rural Iowa, has been an issue brought to the Senate by constituents. This bill is one way to address the issue, bring more people to rural Iowa, and fill job openings in those areas of the state.
In closing out this newsletter, I will remain consistent and diligent in managing the State of Iowa budget with responsible, predictable, and sustainable practices.
To share your ideas with me please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov.