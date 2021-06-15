I don’t know if the lesson will ever be learned.
I do know that I’ve been oblivious and I regret it.
Push your memories or imaginations back to the the late 1980s. I transferred from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant to Augsburg College in big ol’ Minneapolis. That I was an offensive lineman coming out of Iowa gave the Auggies the wrong impression. When I opened my locker on day 1 of training camp, I pulled out a T-shirt and shorts that were large enough for three of me. Maybe they would have thought differently had they known I was a suburban kid from Minnesota who just made a detour into Iowa.
That, of course, is all beside the point; which is that at the time a major donor to that college by the name of Elroy Stock mailed thousands of hate letters to people affiliated with his college who came from inter-racial families. This guy was not some kook in the woods with a Confederate mullet. He had made a lot of money as a bigwig in the Twin Cities law text publishing industry, despite his bigotry.
I wasn’t paying attention as this was going on. It had nothing to do with me. I never got a letter. Life went on.
At least one of my teammates, however, did. I suspect there were more.
This guy, a big defensive lineman with a bigger smile, especially when he knocked me around in practice, has a mixed race background that made him a target for Stock. In May, he wrote a post on Facebook about receiving a letter as an 18-year-old kid in 1988.
“It was tough enough accepting my own cultural identity and to have some anonymous a____ tell me I am not welcome on this campus did nothing to boost any sort of self-confidence and esteem that I still had,” he wrote.
Keeping quiet about the letter and letting anxiety and anger fester, he had lashed out at others who had also been marginalized (to say the least). He had other issues as well. But, how would his life have been different had his teammates like me stood with him against Stock?
And, how many times had people in Stock’s industry just turned deaf ears or blind eyes to his bigotry as he rose to power there? Would he otherwise have even been in the power position of a big time college donor if not coddled within that system?
I obviously was not the only one swaddled in obliviousness.
That’s not to say there wasn’t publicity. There was at least one story in the college newspaper about Stock, and his racist campaign even made news in big metropolitan papers such as the Chicago Tribune. He claimed he was misunderstood.
My teammate was sure that he would be a target if he talked about the letter.
“I actually had an older student tell me that ‘I did not know what it was like to be discriminated against’ which was a clue to keep my mouth shut,” he wrote. “Outside of my football coach, I did not feel comfortable talking about this to anyone and kept silent on this issue for many years. I didn’t want him to make a big deal about this because I felt that bringing attention on this issue would put me in a precarious situation of constantly defending myself.”
Not making a big deal of ugly things in our orbit was, and is, pretty standard. And now, here in Iowa, it’s codified, and that is what set me off here today. I’m hearing all about Iowa’s new law banning the teaching of “divisive concepts,” which denies that racism can be inherent in any part of our society. Don’t talk about evidence that says otherwise. Don’t dwell on ugly chapters of our history.
Just stay oblivious.
The Elroy Stocks of the world will thank you.
And, you will someday regret it.
