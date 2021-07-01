The Eighth Annual Combat Veterans Chapter 39-3 APR Benefit Ride and Cruise will be Friday, July 9 at 11 a.m. (pre-ride) and Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m. sharp, rain or shine. Meet at the Elkport Campground, 120 Main St., Elkport. Stops will be at Barney’s in Wadena, Riverbend in Manchester and Bootleggers in Millville.
Registration is 8-10:45 a.m. both days. One donation of $15 per bike or car, or $10 per rider, includes a Friday night catfish fry and biker games, Saturday hog roast and ride and live music both nights at the community center.
As for music, Rock Steady will play Friday, and Gypsy Pistols will play Saturday. There will be live music at all the Saturday stops. There will also be vendors, fireworks, a 50/50 drawing and auction, firearm raffle, and “Friday night biker games.”
The campground is “modern” with electric hookups, water and showers. Breakfast will be sold separately at the Elkport-Garber Community Center, on Saturday and Sunday.
Find the page for the annual event on Facebook at CVMA 39-3 APR Benefit Ride/Cruise. A flyer says there will be free Saturday giveaways to all registered.
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 39-3, is 501(c)(19) non-profit under IRS code, according to its Facebook page. The chapter organizes this yearly benefit to raise funds to help needy northeast Iowa veterans and veteran families. The raffle they conduct funds their veteran scholarship program to graduating high school seniors throughout northeast Iowa.