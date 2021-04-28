Charles City won by 34-strokes over Oelwein on Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course, but there was victory for the home team
The Comets shot a 176 to Oelwein’s 210, which is the Huskies’ best score in a dual meet this season by six strokes. Four Huskies shot their best games of the season.
“We had our best meet of the year last night shooting our season low,” said Oelwein head coach Derek Kuennen. “With the end of the season coming up, now is a good time for us to get golfing our best. We are hoping to get a few wins heading into sectionals and our conference meet and keep building momentum going forward.”
Charles City junior Trevor White had the best 9-hole score of 36. Oelwein freshman Trevor Kane finished fifth by shooting a 49.
Oelwein sophomore Brock Steinlage was 6th with a season’s best of 51, followed by freshman Owen Gieselman tied for 7th (53), sophomore Ashton Seeders 10th (55-season’s best), freshman Camden Huffman 11th (57), freshman Caleb Duffy 12th (58-season’s best), freshman Vincent Potter 13th (62-season’s best), freshman Jonah Wion 14 (64), junior Ryan McKeeman 15th (67) and freshman Alex Smith 16th (71).
Oelwein is now 1-5 in dual meets this season.
UP NEXT: The Huskies will travel to Waverly Municipal Golf Course on Friday for a triangular with Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock beginning at 4 p.m.