Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. has taken a step to address systemic racial issues by assembling a committee to acknowledge the issues and how they affect service delivery.
“We all need to do better understanding the issues different races face,” said Trisha Wilkins, executive director of NEICAC, in an interview last month.
The Community Action Partnership grew out of the Civil Rights movement 50 years ago, Wilkins said. CAP found based on a needs assessment it conducted nationally, that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting minorities, and the network is addressing a response nationally.
“Review your community work as a Community Action Agency,” is one of those initial steps, according to its website, communityactionpartnership.com/black-lives-matter. “If your community does not have one, develop a police brutality and racial equity task force to ensure long-term attention, involvement, and intervention of your organization at the local level.”
Locally, Wilkins planned to ask for volunteers for a yet unnamed committee at the agency’s July 27 board meeting, as of earlier that month. Which item on July’s agenda pertained to this was unclear (referencing http://www.neicac.org/userfiles/documents/board_agenda.pdf) and cellular service was down on Monday.
“Because we don’t have a huge population of diversity in our area,” said Wilkins who helms the local region from Decorah, “we have limited exposure that makes it more important that we learn to consciously address implicit biases. We’re not exposed to it every day like a larger community. It’s easier to ignore stuff sometimes when you don’t see it.”
Other recommendations from CAP include joining an organization that is actively addressing systemic racial issues, or donating and getting involved locally from voter registration efforts to denouncing voter disenfranchisement to running for office.
Interested persons can begin by educating themselves and educating local children, such as by reading books that address systemic racism and its effects on our present-day lives.
Doing this, individuals can “look at some of the ways they grew up or age-old opinions, when they learn a little more,” Wilkins said.
Their starter ideas for books for adults include:
•”The Color of Law,” by Richard Rothstein
•”Just Mercy,” by Bryan Stevenson. This movie is now available online for free, see the case-sensitive shortened link, https://bit.ly/3fLHkiz.
•”Rising Out of Hatred,” by Eli Saslo
•”White Fragility,” by Robin Diangelo
According to the Partnership statement, “Our teachers had us read and write essays for a reason - that is how we learn, grow, and incorporate knowledge as human beings.”
It encourages folks, “Share what you learn with friends and family.” Other suggested ways of sharing learnings about systemic racism to move toward inclusion, include writing a blog post or an op-ed, either of which can be shared with your local newspaper.
Other of those initial steps? “State it publicly: Black Lives Matter.” Boldly denounce racism and white supremacy. Speak truth to power, and use direct terms.