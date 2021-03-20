Community Bank of Oelwein's intentionally personal style of doing business was put to the test over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed people apart in the name of safety.
"The social aspect is a big part of doing business," said Community Bank President James Kullmer. "Anybody can go to an ATM, or anybody can go to the drive up, but that personal contact, that one-on-one where people can come in and catch up a little bit — 'How's your daughter doing? Heard she got married — that was probably the biggest impact for our customers."
In 1998, the 20 local investors who began the bank at 150 First St. SE, wanted it to be woven into the community.
“The founders wanted a bank that understood and served Oelwein,” Kullmer said.
The money deposited at the bank is invested locally through loans to area businesses, farmers or homeowners and all decisions are made in-house. In the past year, the bank also has helped get federal money invested in local businesses and their employees who were struggling because of the pandemic. Being part of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program was "the biggest thing that we've contributed here in the last year," Kullmer said.
"We've helped over 100 customers — small businesses, farmers, etc. — apply for these loans and we've put several million dollars back out in the community in those alone," he said. "It's a matter of helping small businesses meet their payroll."
PPP loan amounts procured through Community Bank have varied from $1,000 to above $300,000.
"If they use the loan for the intended purposes it's a forgivable transaction. The SBA will forgive that loan," he said, noting that businesses do not have to be previous customers of Community Bank to get their help tapping into the PPP.
"It's all about the community," he said, adding that the program is in a new round of providing these loans.
During the initial round, the types of businesses were "really all over the map," with restaurants being especially hard hit by the pandemic.
"This second time around with the new calculation methods that they are using, a lot more farmers are eligible to use them that maybe weren't before," Kullmer said. "And so this time around I've done a lot more on the ag side than I did the first time around."
Community Bank continues to strive to get the word out about the program.
"I hope that all the business are aware that it's out there," Kullmer said.
COVID-19 FORCED CHANGE
The onset of COVID-19 changed how Community Bank, as well as its local peers, were able to operate.
"Last year was a very up and down rollercoaster, as it was for all businesses," Kullmer said. "I was very proud of how our staff came through it."
From March until June, the lobby was closed to the general public and customer traffic was routed to the drive-through window, online or over the phone. Community Bank reopened the lobby in the summer, but had to reverse course in the fall.
"Then we had a situation around October where several of us here at the bank tested positive," said Kullmer, who was among the sick. "So we closed up (the lobby) again until everybody could get healthy and back to work. We got down to one point where for a couple days we only had three or four peoplehere because it just went through everybody."
In addition to Kullmer, the bank staff includes Helen Heitz, executive vice-president; Steve Holland, vice-president and loan officer; Sarah Lewis, cashier; Laura Frana, real estate loan officer; Ryan Kerns, ag loan officer; Peggi Ruden, loan operations officer; Lynne Koch, head teller; Cassie Reinking, operations; Shianne Moser, teller; Deb McManigle, teller; and Isabella Lopez, part-time teller.
The bank had tools in place before the pandemic to help their customers through it.
"We were fortunate before all this hit, we already had mobile banking that people could use from their phones," Kullmer said. "We had internet banking, we had remote deposit capture where people can just take a picture of their check and deposit it in their account. We already had all those things in place so that helped an awful lot."
Bank staff did more work over the phone.
"If people still wanted to take out a loan or something like that, a lot of that we tried to do over the phone — we'd fill out the application on the phone," Kullmer said. "For simpler transactions, we would have people come to the drive up. we sent the note out for them to sign and review and they'd send it back in and take care of it that way.
"We did have some appointments," he said. As necessary, the bank set up in-person appointments during which the bank would do all it could to limit any exposure to keep everyone safe.
The lobby is open again.
"I'm not going to say we're back to full volume as far as our lobby traffic goes," Kullmer said. "We probably have half the lobby traffic we did just because people got used to just pulling up and handling stuff at the drive up."
HOME PROJECTS, CALLS FOR HELP JUMP
Oelwein retailers Lumber Ridge Home Source and Ace Hardware saw an increase in home improvement projects during the pandemic, a trend notice by Community Bank as well.
"We had a jump up both in our residential real estate loans and our home equity loans, just because people were at home and had time to do these things," Kullmer said. "We did see a lot of interest in those kinds of things."
In the past year, more requests for help have come from the community.
"I think there has been more need," Kullmer said. "I think maybe the volume of requests the bank has gotten has gone up, and with it our level of donations and contributions have gone up with that."
NEW BANKING CUSTOMERS
Community Bank is also seeing an influx of customers because of the closure of the Regions Bank branch in Oelwein.
"We have just been swamped with customers transferring their account," Kullmer said. "The Regions customers don't have to close their accounts, they can still do business in Waterloo, but people would rather bank local.
Within a week, Community Bank opened dozens of new accounts, he said. The bank has a kit to help make certain the customers also get their automatic deposits and payments reset.
HOURS
Lobby hours at Community Bank of Oelwein are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday until 5:00 p.m. The drive-up is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.