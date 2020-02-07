OELWEIN – Community Bank of Oelwein is hosting the 2020 Commodity Outlook seminar on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Oelwein American Legion, 108 1st Street SW. The seminar begins at 10 a.m. and is open to area farmers and ag professionals.
Three renowned ag speakers will be presenters for the seminar.
Following the 9:30 registration and refreshments, Melissa R. O’Rourke, Farm & Agribusiness Management Specialist, ISU Extension, will lead off the presentations at 10 a.m.
Melissa has practiced extensively in the fields of business and estate planning, employment legal issues and agricultural commercial litigation. She has worked with numerous farm and ranch families to facilitate planning for management of their farm businesses of all sizes, from small part-time operations to large full-scale commercial farms.
Daniel L. O’Bryan, Senior Risk Management Specialist, Top Third Ag Marketing, will speak at 11 a.m.
A member of the Chicago Board of Trade for over 30 years, Dan began his trading career as a floor broker in the grain options pits in 1984. In addition to his 15-plus years trading on the floor of the CBOT, he has also traded on the CME, the CBOE, and spent several years trading on the floor of the LIFFE in London. After returning from London, Dan moved from the floor to the screen and traded electronically for over 10 years before joining Top Third.
Steve Ferguson, Ag Development Program Specialist, Iowa Finance Authority, will conclude the trio of presenters at noon.
Steve is an Agricultural Program Specialist for the Iowa Agricultural Development Division of the Iowa Finance Authority. He received a B.S. in Economics at Iowa State University and a M.B.A. from Drake University. Steve has previous lending experience with the Farm Credit System, USDA-Farmers Home Administration and agricultural banks in Iowa. He also served as the International Trade Bureau Chief for the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
A catered lunch will be served at 12:30. Persons planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Lisa Bahe at lbahe@bankoelwein.com or 319-283-4000.
“Community Bank is proud to bring this distinguished group of experts to the Oelwein area,” said Jim Kullmer, president and CEO of Community Bank. “We encourage farmers and ag professionals to attend this informative seminar.”